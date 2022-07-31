ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac at 1 cent

By Paula Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jKJ0_0gzpOEhT00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, July 31 marks National Avocado Day, and fans of the large, pear-shaped berries are invited to take advantage of a special deal from Chipotle Mexican Grill in honor of the special day.

Chipotle is practically giving away guac

The restaurant is offering guacamole at only $0.1 to its Chipotle Rewards members Sunday, July 31, when they use the digital-only promo code “AVO2022” at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chipotle in Baton Rouge is located at 101 W State Street near the gates of LSU.

Where avocados come from

Though avocados are said to find their origins in Mexico and Central America, they’re cultivated in many countries. In Jamaica, they were once referred to as “alligator pears.”

Here in the U.S., California is credited as the top producer of avocados. The west coast state has become known for making the avocado the star of a food trend in recent years.

So, U.S. foodies use the berries in a wide range of recipes, from guacamoles to ice creams , and many would agree that avocados are popular for good reason.

Health benefits of avocados

Not only does their smooth and creamy texture make them versatile, but they’re packed with vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, folate, lutein, zeaxanthin, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.

In a 2019 article , a Mayo Clinic registered dietitian named Katherine Zeratsky agreed that avocados have many health benefits, saying, “Avocados are healthy, despite being a little higher in fat. The type of fat matters.”

According to Healthline , the following ideas may come in handy for those who would like to incorporate more avocado into their diets:

  • Use avocado in place of mayo with Greek yogurt in chicken, salmon, egg, and tuna salads.
  • Make a classic guacamole using ingredients like avocados, onions, lime, and cilantro.
  • Top chicken breasts with a salad of tomato and cubed avocado.
  • Toss frozen avocado chunks into smoothies for a source of healthy fat.
  • Top chilis and soups with sliced avocado.
  • Incorporate avocado into salads and grain bowls.
  • Whip up a dairy-free avocado chocolate mousse.
  • Bread avocados and bake them for a crispy treat.
  • Pair half an avocado with eggs and berries for a filling breakfast .
  • Smash avocado on top of toast or a half-roasted sweet potato.
  • Stuff avocados with chicken salad or bean salad.
  • Use avocados in tacos and burritos.
  • Blend avocado with olive oil, lemon juice, and seasonings for a quick and easy creamy dressing.
  • Top your favorite burger with sliced avocado.
  • Sprinkle an avocado half with a bit of coarse salt and pepper and enjoy it right out of the rind.

Whether you decide to take advantage of a deal from Chipotle or whip up an avocado-centric dish at home, we hope you enjoy National Avocado Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Carencro Wal-Mart evacuated after system error

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were directed through an overhead mic to exit the store. At that time, viewers tell […]
CARENCRO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Avocados#Guac#Food Drink#Chipotle Com#Lsu#Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy