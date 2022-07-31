On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac at 1 cent

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, July 31 marks National Avocado Day, and fans of the large, pear-shaped berries are invited to take advantage of a special deal from Chipotle Mexican Grill in honor of the special day.

Chipotle is practically giving away guac

The restaurant is offering guacamole at only $0.1 to its Chipotle Rewards members Sunday, July 31, when they use the digital-only promo code “AVO2022” at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chipotle in Baton Rouge is located at 101 W State Street near the gates of LSU.

Where avocados come from

Though avocados are said to find their origins in Mexico and Central America, they’re cultivated in many countries. In Jamaica, they were once referred to as “alligator pears.”

Here in the U.S., California is credited as the top producer of avocados. The west coast state has become known for making the avocado the star of a food trend in recent years.

So, U.S. foodies use the berries in a wide range of recipes, from guacamoles to ice creams , and many would agree that avocados are popular for good reason.

Health benefits of avocados

Not only does their smooth and creamy texture make them versatile, but they’re packed with vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, folate, lutein, zeaxanthin, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.

In a 2019 article , a Mayo Clinic registered dietitian named Katherine Zeratsky agreed that avocados have many health benefits, saying, “Avocados are healthy, despite being a little higher in fat. The type of fat matters.”

According to Healthline , the following ideas may come in handy for those who would like to incorporate more avocado into their diets:

Use avocado in place of mayo with Greek yogurt in chicken, salmon, egg, and tuna salads.

Make a classic guacamole using ingredients like avocados, onions, lime, and cilantro.

Top chicken breasts with a salad of tomato and cubed avocado.

Toss frozen avocado chunks into smoothies for a source of healthy fat.

Top chilis and soups with sliced avocado.

Incorporate avocado into salads and grain bowls.

Whip up a dairy-free avocado chocolate mousse.

Bread avocados and bake them for a crispy treat.

Pair half an avocado with eggs and berries for a filling breakfast .

Smash avocado on top of toast or a half-roasted sweet potato.

Stuff avocados with chicken salad or bean salad.

Use avocados in tacos and burritos.

Blend avocado with olive oil, lemon juice, and seasonings for a quick and easy creamy dressing.

Top your favorite burger with sliced avocado.

Sprinkle an avocado half with a bit of coarse salt and pepper and enjoy it right out of the rind.

Whether you decide to take advantage of a deal from Chipotle or whip up an avocado-centric dish at home, we hope you enjoy National Avocado Day.

