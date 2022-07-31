Police search for man accused of attempted rape in Brooklyn

hudsonvalley.news12.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom Handy
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
VIDEO: Bronx gunman shoots fleeing driver, victim dies five days later
A man shot trying to drive away from a street argument in the Bronx died five days later, police said Wednesday. Cops released surveillance video of the now-fatal shooting Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the gunman. Travis Griffiths, 19, was shot in the head about 4:30 a.m. on July 22 on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont. Medics rushed ...
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
Neighbor: Man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter in 2019 had a short temper
A community is in shock after a mother and her boyfriend were charged in connection to the death of the mother’s daughter nearly three years ago.
Police: Man arrested in 2 hate crime incidents in Brooklyn
Police have made an arrest following a hate crime investigation in South Williamsburg.
'BRING HER HOME': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for a week
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
Police: Man dies following assault at Middletown gas station; suspect charged
Middletown police say a man has died after he was assaulted at a gas station last week.
VIDEO: Bronx pet shop employee punched during robbery, suspect sought
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
2 arrests in shooting of McDonald's worker over French fries
Michael Morgan, 20, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing catalytic converted off car in Huntington Station
The catalytic converter was valued at approximately $300.
Police: Multiple people injured after BB gun shootings within the last 24 hours in NYC
Police are now investigating two separate incidents involving BB guns as multiple people, including two young girls, were injured within the last 24 hours.
Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment
A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NY1
Alleged shooter of McDonald's worker also charged for 2020 murder
A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over the french fries his mother was served, the NYPD said Wednesday. Michael Morgan faces attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with Monday’s shooting, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Wednesday morning. His attorney information wasn't immediately available. Police said the charges could be upgraded if the McDonald's worker dies from his injuries.
Police identify Fairfield man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect bonds out
Fairfield police identified the motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in the crash as 26-year-old Hazem Mohamed.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing food from Port Jefferson supermarket
According to police, the man stole food from ShopRite of Port Jefferson, located at 5145 Nesconset Highway, on July 24.
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
nypressnews.com
Exclusive: Man tracks his stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, then gets in fight with suspected thieves
NEW YORK — Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick. CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim. Stephen Herbert...
