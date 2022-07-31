SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO