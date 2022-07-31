ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 3

Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC death penalty under review

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Officials in Yancey County released new details about a triple homicide and deadly deputy-involved shooting. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership. Updated: 6 hours...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Active shooter training in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Cars
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Fire Department ends contract with county

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Trooper#Fox#Fox Carolina News
WSPA 7News

Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast August 3rd

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Runaway teen last seen near Catawba River, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away overnight. 17-year-old Thomas Burgin was last seen at 12 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Catawba River at Tom Johnson’s Camping Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Burgin is described...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX Carolina

Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

3 teens charged after 17-year-old killed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said three teens are charged after another teenager died following a shooting on Tuesday night. Officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim was taken to Emergency...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy