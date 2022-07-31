SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop

www.foxcarolina.com
Related
FOX Carolina
County employee killed, deputy hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Pine Street near Brown Road around 1:20 p.m. According to troopers, a man in a Ford pickup...
FOX Carolina
Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
SC death penalty under review
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Officials in Yancey County released new details about a triple homicide and deadly deputy-involved shooting. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership. Updated: 6 hours...
FOX Carolina
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Fire Department ends contract with county
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
Deputies search for missing man in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in June in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast August 3rd
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
Runaway teen last seen near Catawba River, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away overnight. 17-year-old Thomas Burgin was last seen at 12 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Catawba River at Tom Johnson’s Camping Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Burgin is described...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
3 minors arrested following pursuit in Greenville
The pursuit was continued onto a dead-end street where multiple on-foot chases continued.
South Carolina man with over 90 warrants found hiding in sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
FOX Carolina
3 teens charged after 17-year-old killed in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said three teens are charged after another teenager died following a shooting on Tuesday night. Officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim was taken to Emergency...
South Carolina man charged with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
Comments / 3