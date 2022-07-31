Rahman Jr. Blames Jake Paul For Cancellation: It's Not Me Pulling Out; Jake Paul Is Scared To Fight

www.boxingscene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom Handy
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
Jake Paul Tried To Pay Hasim Rahman Jr To Take A 'Dive' But They Rejected It, Claims Dillon Danis
Jake Paul tried to pay Hasim Rahman Jr to take a dive but they rejected it, sensationally claims Dillon Danis. Danis has come up with his own wild theory about the sudden cancellation of Paul vs. Rahman Jr. The proposed Madison Square Garden clash has been scrapped after apparent weight...
Hasim Rahman Jr Fires Back At Jake Paul, Claims YouTuber Is 'Scared' Of Him
Hasim Rahman Jr has fired back at Jake Paul after claiming the internet sensation’s explanation of the situation was ‘internet cap’, instead blamed the cancellation on the YouTuber himself. The fight was scheduled to take place this weekend on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, however, Paul’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands
Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
WWE fans all saying same thing after Logan Paul puts on wrestling masterclass in SummerSlam win over The Miz
LOGAN PAUL once again stole the show in WWE after he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam. The YouTuber turned boxer initially added wrestling to his ever growing CV with his bow between the ropes in April. The 27-year-old even managed to claim the victory on his big WrestleMania debut. He...
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Hasim Rahman Jr: I Can Make 205 Friday And Knock Jake Paul Out On Saturday
Hasim Rahman Jr. still can’t understand how he’s left without a fight this weekend. The 31-year-old claimed to have been caught off guard when learning of the news that his scheduled August 6 clash with Jake Paul was canceled. As first reported by BoxingScene.com, the Showtime Pay-Per-View event endured a late change when the New York State Athletic Commission demanded an increase in the maximum contracted limit to 205 pounds from the agreed upon 200-pound mark.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Ennis Floats Thurman Or Stanionis As Possible Options For Next Fight
Jaron “Boots” Ennis apparently hopes his next fight will offer the stiffest test of his burgeoning career. The rising, 25-year-old welterweight contender from Philadelphia was recently asked about whom he plans to fight for his next ring outing in the fall, and two names popped up. One is...
Tyson Fury in talks over stunning boxing comeback as Gypsy King offers old foe Derek Chisora a December trilogy fight
TYSON FURY and Derek Chisora are reportedly in talks over a stunning trilogy bout in December. It has been claimed that the Gypsy King could step back inside the ring despite announcing his retirement following his April win over Dillian Whyte. Fury, 33, first fought the British banger in 2011...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: I Was Ready To Go To 205 To Fight Rahman; These Guys Are Con Artists
Jake Paul dismissed Hasim Rahman Jr.’s claim that Paul pulled out of their pay-per-view fight, not Rahman. Rahman claims Paul was afraid to fight him at a limit of 215 pounds, the increased weight Rahman demanded after the New York State Athletic Commission required them late last week to bump up their contract weight from 200 pounds to 205 to make Rahman’s weight cut safer.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Says Taylor-Serrano Rematch Should Take Place at 126 Or 130
A rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano should take place at a lower weight class, according to Jake Paul. Paul, the polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer, who manages seven-division champion Serrano, stated recently that it is only fair if a Taylor-Serrano rematch is held at 126 or 130 pounds, instead of at 135, where their first fight took place. Taylor and Serrano put on a barnburner in their undisputed lightweight title fight before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in April, with Taylor winning a close decision. The bout was well-received by the boxing world, with many observers calling their tussle an instant classic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
UFC・
‘I’d have been KOd’ – Watch female ref shrug off being punched in face by super heavyweight boxer at Commonwealth Games
A REFEREE sensationally shrugged off being punched in the face by a super heavyweight boxer at the Commonwealth Games. The official was conducting a fight between Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo and India's Sagar Ahlawat when she got a little closer to the action than she'd have liked. Yegnong Njieyo...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Resumes His Campaign March To World Title Goal
When it comes to in-ring activity, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s ascent from prospect to contender has gone about as well as any fighter’s over the last several years. Ortiz is a rare case in which the oversized hype that is assigned to every accomplished amateur who signs with a major promoter actually sustains itself into the contention phase of their career. He was signed to great acclaim, won Prospect of the Year, and near-universally celebrated as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, part of the exciting immediate future of the welterweight division.
Boxing Scene
Showtime's Espinoza: Paul Wanted To Fight Rahman At 215; I Agree With Team Not Allowing It
NEW YORK – Jake Paul wanted to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at a higher contract weight of 215 pounds, as Rahman demanded Saturday, but Paul’s team advised against it. Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s president of sports and event programming, informed BoxingScene.com that Paul’s team wouldn’t allow him to compete at such a significant weight disadvantage in what was supposed to be Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The entire event was canceled last Saturday night because Rahman refused to get down any lower than 215 pounds for Friday’s weigh-in, despite that the son of a former heavyweight champion signed a contract to oppose Paul at a 200-pound limit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Tomoki Kameda Batters William Encarnacion For TKO Win in Kobe
Tomoki Kameda battered William Encarnacion Saturday night, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win at Central Gym in Kobe, Japan. Kameda, who resides in Nishinomiya, Japan, improves to 39-3, 21 knockouts. Now campaigning as a featherweight, the taller Kameda landed the more effective punches from the opening...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
PWMania
Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative
With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though. After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Newly retired James Krause: ‘I make more money gambling on MMA than I do anything else’
James Krause is calling it a career as a fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still keeping a very close eye on the sport he loves. The 36-year-old Glory MMA & Fitness leading man had been splitting fighter and coaching duties throughout the latter stretch of his 36-fight run. Last earning a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in Oct. 2020, Krause most recently helped crown a new champion when cornering Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 (watch highlights) this past weekend (July 31, 2022).
UFC・
Comments / 0