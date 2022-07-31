Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO