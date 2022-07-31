Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

www.walb.com
WALB 10
Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?. Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways. The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain...
WALB 10
Valdosta organization provides education for homeless students
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are over 200,000 homeless students across America, according to Millennial Cities, an online community planning resource, and Georgia is high on that list. Just because your family may be experiencing hardships with living situations, doesn’t mean your child can’t get an education. That’s what LAMP,...
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville
Great Georgia Pollinator Census two-day event is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20 at Pebble Hill plantation.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
wfxl.com
Duo wanted for alleged purse thefts in Valdosta
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify two women wanted for theft. Police say the pair have been involved in several thefts of purses from elderly females. According to police, the duo get victim's credit cards and use them in many stores around the area. Anyone with information...
Post-Searchlight
SRTC Practical Nursing Students Honored during pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC – Blakely, SRTC – Thomasville, and SRTC – Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 28, 2022.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
WALB 10
Dougherty, Worth libraries holding special back-to-school events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Libraries in both Worth and Dougherty counties are doing their part to help children prepare to go back to school. In honor of the library’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 19, the Margaret Jones Library in Sylvester is doing something very special. Leigh Whiley is the...
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who entered pre-K.
WALB 10
New Downtown Tifton mural in the works
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’ve headed downtown Tifton recently you’ve probably already seen a new addition to the Friendly City. It’s located right on the side of 5th Street Interiors. This year marked Tifton’s 150th anniversary. City leaders tell me they felt this was the perfect time...
wfxl.com
22-23 Lowndes County Schools District Teacher of the Year recognized at annual convocation
Yesterday, Lowndes County Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson celebrated the new school year with the One Lowndes Family at Lowndes County Schools' annual Convocation. Haralson reminded staff that, "while we are proud of where we are at, we are "Vikings on the Move," constantly looking for growth." The keynote speaker for...
WALB 10
Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show. It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend. The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.
WALB 10
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
douglasnow.com
GBI makes arrest in theft investigation
The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.
STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was indicted by an Echols County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a release from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges following an investigation into the October 2021 death of Steven Johnson, an Echols County resident.
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
