Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam
The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion. The Cajun...
houmatimes.com
August 15 Acadian Mass Celebrates French Heritage
Join the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 15 for an Acadian Mass, a Mass for the people of French heritage. All are encouraged to attend the Monday, August 15 Mass that will celebrate the French Heritage that greatly influences the culture of our local diocese. The mass will be celebrated in the French language where Father Daniel Duplantis will preside and Father PJ Madden will deliver the Homily.
houmatimes.com
2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk
Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
houmatimes.com
Carol Chauvin Lenox
Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Roping Club to Host General Membership Meeting
The Lafourche Roping Club is excited to announce it will be hosting a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the LSU Ag Bldg. The meeting is open to members of the community who are interested in learning more about the organization, its mission, and history.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
houmatimes.com
Life in Miniature
First built in the 17th century in northern Europe, primarily in Germany, Holland, and England, dollhouses were originally designed for adults. In fact, the German word dockenhaus doesn’t exactly translate to “dollhouse” but “miniature house.” In Holland, these exhibits of wealth were called “cabinet houses.” The front of the house opens like a china cabinet on hinges that can be closed and locked. Inside cabinet houses, people could both show off and conceal their collections of expensive miniature objects.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Service League Offers Fall Non-Profit Grant Opportunity
The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations. The service league awards grant opportunities twice a year. Grant opportunities for the Fall season end on September 30 when a committee will review applications and make a decision. The grant application requires organization information including the mission of the nonprofit, what the funds would be used for, what the organization’s greatest need is, fundraising objectives, future goals for growth, and testimony from someone touched by your organization. Click here to apply.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ brings a small Louisiana community into the spotlight
The area of Downtown Houma was used for much of the filming of the movie, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing', the film that put the city on the map.
houmatimes.com
Leaving Legacies
Louisiana culture is rich in family traditions and values that carry on for generations. Slo-Melt Ice based in Bourg, Louisiana is evidence of the drive and determination that has been handed down from generation to generation. Founded in 1997, the family-owned and operated company has consistently provided high-quality products that fill ice chests across the region. The company has been a leader in providing packaged ice and bulk ice for commercial, industrial, and retail businesses in South Louisiana. The company services areas as far west as the Texas state line, Slidell to our east, and as far north as Baton Rouge and Zachary.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls to host Fast Track event
Nicholls State University announced the Nicholls Fast Track event will take place on August 7, 2022. “Staff from many areas of campus will be at Nicholls Fast Track to help you with the enrollment process of any other issues you may be having,” reads a statement from the university. “At Nicholls, you can be a scholar, a leader, a scientist, an educator, a chef and so much more. So join us on Sunday, August 7th, and be a Colonel!”
houmatimes.com
Thomasa Williams, Jr.
Rev. Thomas Williams, Jr., 77, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial at New St. Paul Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Sally Ann Thibodeaux
Sally Ann Thibodeaux, 84, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 30, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Linda Reynolds
Linda Dauzat Reynolds, age 81, a native of Bunkie and resident of Houma, died Monday August 1, 2022 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
houmatimes.com
BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators
The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partnered with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to host a seed packaging party in support of local pollinators. The packaging party took place at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Friday, July 29. The group packaged approximately 1,235 seed packets, containing over 88,780 seeds, to place in the Seed Library.
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General. The...
