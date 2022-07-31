Nike SB’s Updated Blazer Mid Surfaces In New Olive Colorway

sneakernews.com
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” Releases On August 2nd
With all the excitement surrounding Yeezy Day 2022, new releases from Ye and his Three Stripes family have been scarce, but that’s to change with the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” on August 2nd. To the untrained eye, the stealthy pair is simply the “Dark...
sneakernews.com
Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes
The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
inputmag.com
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Complex
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Release Date Confirmed
The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s are without a doubt the most anticipated sneaker releases of this year. After 200 pairs of a Damier-printed colorway were made available via a Sotheby’s auction in February and sold for an average of $126,500 per pair, we’re now learning more about the styles that will be hitting retail soon.
sneakernews.com
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
hypebeast.com
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
What the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Looks Like In ‘Hi-Res Blue’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new concept colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared a mock-up depiction of Kanye West’s...
PopSugar
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
sneakernews.com
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
hypebeast.com
Nike’s New Dunk Low "UCLA" Takes Inspiration From Peter Moore’s 1985 Edition
When looking at the most popular sneaker silhouettes over the last few years, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of spearheads of current skate trends that are dominating the streetwear market. Collaborative projects are constantly in the pipeline with cosigns from the likes of Lebron James, Travis Scott, and Kyrie Irving stealing the crown for some of the most high-profile editions of the shoe in recent times.
sneakernews.com
Stussy Announces Full Details On Nike Air Max 2013 Collection
To the uninformed, Stussy and Nike have a long history of collaborations with each other, with the latest – a Nike Air Max 2013 trio – releasing on August 5th. Akin to some of the streetwear pioneer’s most recent swoosh-branded projects, the upcoming sneakers are clad in tonal “Black” and “Fossil” colors, with a “Pink” option rounding out the trifecta. Inverted branding lands across all three pairs à la Travis Scott collaborations, though each Air Max-cushioned offering is co-branded with “STUSSY” logos and text. All mesh and Air-featuring offerings harken back to yesteryear, while not feeling antiquated in thew current retro running sneaker-loving market. Stussy’s Air Max 2013 collection is accompanied by Fall 2022-ready hemp pullover jacket, 8-ball t-shirt, bucket hat and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Release Date Revealed: Photos
A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all the United States. They have come through with some amazing Air Jordan collaborations over the last few years, and the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3, have all been part of their repertoire. Soon, they will be dropping an Air Jordan 4, and now, the Air Jordan 12 is about to join their fleet.
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
