Early morning garage fire near south Fargo apartment building

Driver in Fiery Crash in Fargo Last Friday Dies In Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday at a Twin Cities hospital. Satrom was driving a pickup that ran into the back of...
Fargo Man Dead After Crashing Spyder Motorcycle Near Horace
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is dead after crashing his Spyder motorcycle about 2 miles southwest of Horace. That crash happened Sunday afternoon just before 4. Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Charles Bekkerus left Highway 16 and crashed into a sunflower field. A passerby noticed the motorcycle...
Motorcyclist Pulled From Lawrence Lake Friday is Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities identify a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake Friday morning who later died at a hospital. He is 70-year-old George Hough of Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. Friday on Highway 4 southwest...
UPDATE: Fargo Police Identify Officers involved in Shooting In Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Four Fargo Police Department officers on paid leave after shooting a man in a mental health crisis in Mapleton on Monday are identified. They include 18-year FPD veteran Sergeant Travis Moser. Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper who have both been with the department six...
UPDATE: Name Released of Man Shot by 4 Fargo Officers in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR-UPDATE 8/2/22) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office releasing the identity of the man shot by four officers on Monday afternoon as 35-year-old Andrew Martinez. They say Martinez was having a mental health crisis at the time. He told negotiators several times that he would be coming...
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Retired highway patrol sergeant reacts to third police-involved shooting in past month
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Five Fargo police officers and a North Dakota State Trooper are on paid leave after 35-year-old Andrew Martinez was shot and killed in Mapleton. A former sergeant with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says because of Fargo’s growing population, more crime and situations like police-involved shootings come with the territory.
Big construction projects on I-94 & 13th Avenue South in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – There are quite a few construction projects making drivers find new routes. Crews are working on Interstate 94 in Fargo in Moorhead. In North Dakota, concrete medians are being installed from the I-29 interchange to 42nd Street South. The passing lane is closed heading east. “Make...
Funeral Service Set for Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The funeral service for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist is set. It will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in...
Gas Falls Below $4 A Gallon Unleaded In FM Metro
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/FOX) — Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas has fallen below $4 a gallon unleaded in the FM Metro. A few stations have the price set at $3.89 a gallon, while many others are at $3.99. That is well below the national average...
Construction has been difficult for Fargo-Moorhead businesses
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Many people find road construction frustrating but it’s more than just a headache for local businesses. Workers at Thai Orchid in the Moorhead Center Mall posting on Facebook this has been their slowest season in their eight years of business. They are reminding people they are still open for dine in and carry out.
Homeward Animal Shelter offers adoption special due to full capacity
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Homeward Animal Shelter is offering a special offer for those looking to adopt a new best friend. It’s $25 to welcome one into your family this month. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Homeward Animal Shelter says they’re overwhelmed at capacity and are desperately looking for people to adopt or foster cats or dogs.
Nearly $10 million grant to help Fargo-Moorhead businesses hire workers
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Local businesses are about to get a financial boost thanks to a nearly $10 million grant. This is a part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The 32 winning projects were selected from 500 applicants through an...
Jack Williams Set To Get Upgrades This Fall
FARGO, N.D — Jack Williams Stadium, home of Fargo Post 2 baseball, is getting an upgrade. Thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Fargo park district, “The Jack” will get an entirely new infield including sod and dirt installation. The first base bullpen will get improvements along...
All-State Player, Shanley QB Rostberg Commits to St. Thomas
ST PAUL, Minn — Shanley’s QB1 Michael Rostberg is going division one, becoming the second football player from Fargo to commit to St. Thomas. Rostberg is coming off his first year as starter for the Deacons and was a first team all-state selection throwing for over 1600 yards and 13 touchdowns.
NDSU Football Forming It’s Own Personality Ahead of Fall Camp Thursday
FARGO, N.D — With the calendar turned to August all of Bison nation’s focus has shifted to football, as the defending national champions, North Dakota State get fall camp underway Thursday. The Herd lost 20 players to graduation, however, between fifth and sixth year seniors return 23 veterans...
LIVE: New School Year Starts
Believe it or not, the new school year starts in less than a month for the region’s biggest district. And that’s not the only thing that’s new. Four of the five Fargo school board members elected for this term are newcomers to the board. Among them is...
