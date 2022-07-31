ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Public calling hours for Officer Mazurkiewicz brings thousands of mourners

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago
www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Outpouring of support for fallen RPD Officer

PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saying goodbye to a loved one is not only devastating to family, it can leave anyone with a heavy heart. News10NBC had crews out along the procession route for Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Many in attendance said they did not personally know Tony or his family...
PERINTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Crime & Safety
NewsChannel 36

NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
WAYLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County 18-Year-Old Accused of Committing Strong-Arm Robbery

An 18-year-old Steuben County man has been accused of committing a strong-arm robbery at a local motel. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports Morgan Abeel, of Urbana, allegedly robbed a motel on July 30th in the town of Erwin and intentionally injured a person while stealing over $1,000 from them. He has been charged with robbery and grand larceny, both felonies, along with assault.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
westsidenewsny.com

Apartment fire in Sweden

Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
BROCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Grand jury indicts Pittsford man accused of kidnapping

Pittsford, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury has voted to indict a Pittsford man accused of tying up a victim and threatening them with a handgun at his home. Carl Lore II has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

REAL ID requirements coming soon for travelers across the US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting on May 3, 2023, travelers will need more than a standard drivers license to be able to fly in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration will instead require what’s known as “REAL ID”s or enhanced IDs. To card-holders, REAL IDs look like standard ID cards, but they are marked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
97.5 WTBD

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
scenichudson.org

Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State

New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first - and only - municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
RACINE, WI
WHEC TV-10

Health Department update on polio in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

