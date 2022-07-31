Public calling hours for Officer Mazurkiewicz brings thousands of mourners

www.whec.com
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
WHEC TV-10
Outpouring of support for fallen RPD Officer
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saying goodbye to a loved one is not only devastating to family, it can leave anyone with a heavy heart. News10NBC had crews out along the procession route for Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Many in attendance said they did not personally know Tony or his family...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
NYSP investigating armed robbery at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring
The alleged armed robbery occurred around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday and police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
NewsChannel 36
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
Steuben County 18-Year-Old Accused of Committing Strong-Arm Robbery
An 18-year-old Steuben County man has been accused of committing a strong-arm robbery at a local motel. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports Morgan Abeel, of Urbana, allegedly robbed a motel on July 30th in the town of Erwin and intentionally injured a person while stealing over $1,000 from them. He has been charged with robbery and grand larceny, both felonies, along with assault.
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
WHEC TV-10
New OASAS Commissioner: This is the most deadly overdose epidemic we've ever experienced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the number of overdose deaths in our community and across the state continues to rise, there is a new Commissioner at the top of the state agency tasked with helping people out of addiction. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke sat down with Dr. Chinazo...
westsidenewsny.com
Apartment fire in Sweden
Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
13 WHAM
Grand jury indicts Pittsford man accused of kidnapping
Pittsford, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury has voted to indict a Pittsford man accused of tying up a victim and threatening them with a handgun at his home. Carl Lore II has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
REAL ID requirements coming soon for travelers across the US
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting on May 3, 2023, travelers will need more than a standard drivers license to be able to fly in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration will instead require what’s known as “REAL ID”s or enhanced IDs. To card-holders, REAL IDs look like standard ID cards, but they are marked […]
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
State Attorney General to Speak at Wayne County Dems Picnic
The Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic returns for the first time in two years this month and will feature New York’s top law enforcement official. State Attorney General Letitia James will be the guest speaker at the August 7th event that will be held at B. Forman Park in Pultneyville.
scenichudson.org
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
New York DEC issues drought watch in Monroe County, Wyoming County
Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
WHEC TV-10
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first - and only - municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
WHEC TV-10
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
