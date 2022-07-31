Family demands answers in death of Georgia woman who fell out of moving patrol vehicle

www.cbsnews.com
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
Rep. Jackie Walorski remembered after being killed in crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was among four people killed in a car crash Wednesday. Her fellow Indiana colleague, Rep. Jim Baird, joined "Red and Blue" to honor and remember her.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and 3 others killed in car crash
GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two of her staff members were killed in car crash in Indiana, along with the driver of another car who hit their vehicle head-on, police said Wednesday.
In 911 call, air traffic controllers say co-pilot "jumped" from plane that made emergency landing in North Carolina
A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday. It's been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks,...
California officer, once "detective of the year," accused of sending graphic photos to person he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Southern California office who was named "detective of the year" in 2019 allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported...
Amtrak train hits flatbed truck in Maryland
An Amtrak train heading from Washington, D.C., to Chicago hit a truck Wednesday. Amtrak says there were more than 140 passengers and crew on board, and no one was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell...
Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say
An Amtrak train struck a tractor trailer that was sitting on the tracks in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, the company said in a statement. Only one person was injured in the incident, according to local fire officials. Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was en route to Chicago from Washington, D.C.,...
Civil-rights Attorney Ben Crump 'demanding justice' for Georgia woman killed in fall from deputy car
Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Brianna Taylor. Now he's working with the family of the late Hancock County woman.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
4 New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation: Elizabeth Griffin, Jaime Moore, As
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
Brothers convicted after metro Atlanta woman dragged down driveway, shot at, DA says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of metro Atlanta brothers have been found guilty after one attacked and shot at a woman and the other lied to police about it. Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley’s office says Jonathan Phillips and his brother, Jourdan Phillips, were convicted by a Newton County jury earlier this week.
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says
Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, 58, was in a SUV traveling southbound when it was hit head-on by another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in the vehicle — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries.
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Georgia man killed in Alabama car crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County. Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into a culvert and then hit a […]
Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned
SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler. Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
