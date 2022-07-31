ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Family demands answers in death of Georgia woman who fell out of moving patrol vehicle

 3 days ago
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car

Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
