Basketball legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Bill Russell's Daughter Account of Racism He Faced Resurfaces
Th NBA legend died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family said.
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery
Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Two Atlanta Hawks players and Quavo attended Nick Ressler's wedding.
Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral
After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral. A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.
‘Really an imposing figure’: Tom Brady pays tribute to Bill Russell after his passing
Tom Brady and Bill Russell each have solidified themselves as some of the greatest Boston athletes of all time in their respective sports. Tragic news broke yesterday when it was announced that Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion left a massive legacy with his play and off-court activism during […] The post ‘Really an imposing figure’: Tom Brady pays tribute to Bill Russell after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: LeBron’s Lakers Facility Workout With Sons Going Viral
The ‘James Gang’ practiced shooting drills this week.
A WNBA superstar doled out a no-look, behind-the-back inbounds pass that may be the best assist of the year
A breakdown of Chelsea Gray's incredible assist from under the basket shows just how stunning a feat the Las Vegas Aces "Point Gawd" pulled off.
