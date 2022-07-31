Domestic abuse, where to find help in Baton Rouge

www.brproud.com
brproud.com
How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
brproud.com
Fathers, sons, and brothers attend community town hall on gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fathers, sons, and brothers attended a community town hall on gun violence Wednesday. The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge partnered with the Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative to spread awareness about the increase in gun violence in the East Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police Chief makes a splash during National Night Out Against Crime event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the local National Night Out Against Crime event, which was held in Baton Rouge Tuesday (August 2) evening, local Police Chief Murphy Paul volunteered to get into a dunking booth, and it wasn’t long before he made a splash. The fact that...
Expungement event planned for East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning an upcoming expungement event in partnership with East Baton Rouge leaders and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Aug. 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Greater King...
brproud.com
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
wbrz.com
Plan to move teen convicts to EBR Parish frustrates local leaders over lack of communication
BATON ROUGE- A plan to move some of the state's most troubled convicted teens to East Baton Rouge Parish has drawn the ire of public officials who believe they have been left in the dark about the decision. This week, an informational meeting was canceled in the City of Baker...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
WAFB.com
BREAKING UPDATE: DCFS working with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death
DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3. DRONE FOOTAGE: Flooding on Burbank Drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Flash Flood Warning was...
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
wbrz.com
Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property. According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
brproud.com
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten...
brproud.com
SULC to host expungement event for EBR residents on August 19
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center’s Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives is partnering with East Baton Rouge City-Parish and Louisiana Department of Corrections to host an expungement intake event for residents. During the event, EBR residents will have the opportunity to...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
wbrz.com
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
brproud.com
25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An additional $253 million is headed to 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida for mitigation projects, according to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Funding comes from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The...
brproud.com
Deputies restore seized vehicle, it becomes award-winning D.A.R.E. ride
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Thanks to a group of innovative deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) is represented by a blue bombshell of a ride. The vehicle was seized during an old LPSO case and after being completely...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty pleas 7/25 to 7/29
During the week of July 25 – July 29, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. 1. Trevon Blunt, 46160 Clouatre Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to...
brproud.com
Clear the Shelters: Carly, LeeAnn, & Tiny (August 2, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All month long we are helping local animal shelters and rescues Clear the Shelters!. Carly is a terrier mix up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. Carly is affectionate, friendly, and curious. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and she’s spayed, which means she is ready to go home!
theadvocate.com
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
