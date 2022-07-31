Animal cruelty charges filed against man accused of housing 24 dogs; he allegedly assaulted woman weeks prior

www.silive.com
Pre-dawn raid on Staten Island nets fake gun, real painkillers, cops allege. Man, 21, arrested.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they seized drugs and an imitation pistol during an early-morning raid in New Brighton. Officers armed with a search warrant swarmed the apartment of Luis Tejada, 21, on the 200 block of Corson Avenue on July 1 around 4:15 a.m., according to the criminal complaint and police.
Man sought for questioning in attack at Hylan Blvd. bus stop; victim hit with multiple blunt objects, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an unidentified man sought for questioning in connection with an alleged assault at a bus stop at the Grasmere/South Beach border. Officers responding to the July 23 incident were told by a 30-year-old man he was...
Cops: Man’s teeth broken during beatdown-robbery inside home in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
‘I never took it out of the bag.’ Staten Island man allegedly found with gun in backpack, pleads his case to cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An ex-convict from Stapleton told police they had it all wrong when they seized a loaded gun from his backpack in Grasmere last month. “I found the firearm three weeks ago. I had no intention to use it,” a criminal complaint quotes Michael Freeman, 30, as telling cops. “I never took it out of the bag. I had it in the bag.”
Man charged in ‘cold french fries’ shooting at Brooklyn McDonald’s, his mother recounts what happened: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man accused of shooting a 23-year-old Brooklyn McDonald’s worker in the face, moments after a dispute over cold french fries, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, according to reports. The victim was “hardworking” and well-liked by his McDonald’s colleagues, according to a street...
Cops seek tips in home-invasion robbery in Rosebank
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s help via social media to locate two men sought for questioning in connection with a home-invasion robbery reported in Rosebank. The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday around 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of St. Mary’s Avenue and Anderson Street,...
Cocaine, Ecstasy stash found in home of Staten Island man, 48, who allegedly sold drugs to undercover officer, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that a 48-year-old man sold drugs to an undercover officer several times before a police raid uncovered cocaine and a potent form of Ecstasy inside his home in Mariners Harbor. Joseph Ryan, 48, was arrested on July 21 after police armed with a search...
2nd Staten Island cop is accused of using fake license plate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A second NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island has been charged with having a fake license plate on his car. Sgt. Adrian Dejesus, 37, was off duty when he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in the confines of the South Shore’s 123rd Precinct, where he has worked since May 2020, according public records.
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
Cops: Search of car nets over 100 packets of drugs near South Beach Houses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police allegedly spotted a 31-year-old man with more than 100 packets of drugs in his car near the South Beach Houses. Robert Brascia of the 900 block of Targee Street in Concord allegedly was in a car on July 10 around 6:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Lamport Boulevard and Kramer Street, according to the criminal complaint based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
‘Someone else could have put in in there’: Indicted for loaded gun in car, he points finger elsewhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A convicted felon from Mariners Harbor had a ready explanation when cops found a loaded gun in his car in Stapleton two weeks ago: The weapon wasn’t his. “There were fights on the block. Someone else could have put in in there,” prosecutors’ court...
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
‘PCP episode’ led to RUMC lockdown Sunday, large emergency response, lawyer says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The defense for a man accused of causing the temporary lockdown of a Staten Island hospital over the weekend claims the suspect was in the throes of a PCP-fueled episode. Tyree Romero, 46, was arraigned Monday in Criminal Court, St. George for charges that included criminal...
Staten Island officials call on U.S. attorneys to help address auto theft crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) are requesting federal attorneys team up to tackle the surge in transnational grand theft auto crimes in New York City. McMahon and Malliotakis penned a letter to the U.S. Attorneys and the Eastern...
NYPD’s annual Night Out Against Crime draws thousands for fun in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Islanders gathered in Midland Beach on a hot Tuesday evening to celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The event is part of a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Locally, the event is organized by the four precincts on Staten Island and their respective community councils.
New York joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce to fight scam calls
NEW YORK — On Aug. 2, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her intention to stop incessant robocalls constantly targeting American consumers and senior citizens. James and 50 other attorneys general across the country have formed the Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce with this goal in mind, according to the Attorney General’s Press Office.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
Rat sightings intensify across NYC, calls growing louder to reduce outdoor dining: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a year that has seen the most reported rat sightings in at least a decade across New York City, calls to scale back the city’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program are intensifying. According to city data, there have been more than 16,000 rat sightings...
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
