Animal cruelty charges filed against man accused of housing 24 dogs; he allegedly assaulted woman weeks prior

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An ex-convict from Stapleton told police they had it all wrong when they seized a loaded gun from his backpack in Grasmere last month. “I found the firearm three weeks ago. I had no intention to use it,” a criminal complaint quotes Michael Freeman, 30, as telling cops. “I never took it out of the bag. I had it in the bag.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO