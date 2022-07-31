Wrong-Way Crash in Illinois Kills Five Children and Two Women

www.thedailybeast.com
Related
Alleged Parade Shooter Robert Crimo Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Felonies
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of murdering seven people and wounding 48 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 felony counts. The charges include three counts for every individual he killed, as well as counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each that he wounded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the arraignment Wednesday, Crimo wore a dark blue jumpsuit and his hands shackled. The 21-year-old was indicted two weeks ago, and faces life in prison should he be convicted of two or more murder charges. After the mass shooting, Crimo allegedly confessed to police. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
17-Year-Old Pummeled by Illinois Cops Is Charged After Release From Hospital
A 17-year-old whose violent arrest at the hands of police officers in Oak Lawn, Illinois, sparked protests last week has been charged with five crimes. Hadi Abutella, who was seen in viral video of the incident being repeatedly punched by officers, was charged with two felonies after his release from a local hospital, police said in a press release. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, along with possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle. Police alleged that after an officer stopped a vehicle upon smelling marijuana, Abutella “appeared nervous” and then took off running. According to cops, he didn’t listen to commands and attempted to open his bag, at which point officers tried to get control of his hands. In the department footage, cops are seen punching Abutella multiple times. They said they recovered a 25 mm loaded gun with three rounds of ammunition from his bag. Abutella’s mother described the incident as “very traumatizing” and said that officers nearly “beat him to death.”
TheDailyBeast
New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0