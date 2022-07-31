Wrong-Way Crash in Illinois Kills Five Children and Two Women

A 17-year-old whose violent arrest at the hands of police officers in Oak Lawn, Illinois, sparked protests last week has been charged with five crimes. Hadi Abutella, who was seen in viral video of the incident being repeatedly punched by officers, was charged with two felonies after his release from a local hospital, police said in a press release. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, along with possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle. Police alleged that after an officer stopped a vehicle upon smelling marijuana, Abutella “appeared nervous” and then took off running. According to cops, he didn’t listen to commands and attempted to open his bag, at which point officers tried to get control of his hands. In the department footage, cops are seen punching Abutella multiple times. They said they recovered a 25 mm loaded gun with three rounds of ammunition from his bag. Abutella’s mother described the incident as “very traumatizing” and said that officers nearly “beat him to death.”

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO