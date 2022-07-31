2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard, grades: Tony Finau dominates in second consecutive win

www.cbssports.com
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News
Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
NBA・
Wyndham Championship Power Rankings
Lowry is consistently excellent, making the cut in 11 of his last 12 tournaments with four top-three finishes. Sedgefield Country Club requires precise iron play, and Lowry ranks 11th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach. He's 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and should find himself in contention come Sunday. 2....
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
LIV Golf’s Pat Perez Nets $1.8 Million in Two Events Despite Horrid Finishes, Social Media Sounds Off
Pat Perez took a lot of heat last month upon signing with LIV Golf. The 46-year-old had won only three times in 20 years on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed endeavor. LIV Golf has attracted a handful of young players near their prime – like Dustin Johnson, Bryson...
Phil Michelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Other LIV Golfers Suing the PGA
LIV golfers really want to play on the PGA Tour.
PGA Tour bumps prize money to $415M next season
The PGA Tour on Monday announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season, including total prize money that balloons to a
CBS Sports
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
Golf.com
Effortlessly smooth out your swing with Lag Shot swing trainers
Lag is one of the most commonly used “buzzwords” on the driving range, but very few people can actually produce it. Cameron Champ, Sergio Garcia, and Ben Hogan are prime examples. To improve your swing, try to emulate the common moves of these silky swings. Here are three...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Out again Tuesday
France (wrist) remains on the bench Tuesday in New York. It's unclear how much longer the wrist injury will keep France out of action. Once healthy, the 27-year-old and his .857 OPS will be an everyday staple in Seattle's lineup but until then, Carlos Santana will play first base while Kyle Lewis and others fill in at designated hitter.
CBS Sports
2022-23 NBA lookahead: Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Anthony Edwards among 10 most intriguing players
If a dead time exists in the year-round NBA calendar, early August is it. As we all sit in a Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Donovan Mitchell holding pattern, all we can do right now is start to look ahead with the information currently available. So I'm going to list 10 players I'm most excited to watch in the 2022-23 season. They're all for slightly different reasons, but they all have major intrigue. Let's get to it.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
