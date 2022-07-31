Sylvester Stallone Throws Another Punch at Irwin Winkler Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff: ‘Return My Rights Bloodsuckers!’

Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO