Sylvester Stallone Throws Another Punch at Irwin Winkler Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff: ‘Return My Rights Bloodsuckers!’

Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight
Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
Why Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Have Any ‘Rocky’ Ownership
After years of silence, Sylvester Stallone has recently voiced his discontent regarding his lack of ownership in the “Rocky” franchise by throwing punches at producer Irwin Winkler, but why doesn’t the star have any ownership of the series he created?. After revealing his frustration regarding his lack...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison
Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
People
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!
North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!. In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
HipHopDX.com
OG Ron C Supports Houston DJs Boycotting Wiz Khalifa: ‘Enuff Is Enuff’
OG Ron C is among a number of Houston artists who have declared a boycott against Wiz Khalifa after the rapper went off at a DJ and host in a Los Angeles nightclub at the weekend. In the viral clip, Khalifa is seen screaming at DJ Mike Danger and MC...
Dev Patel Helped Stop a Knife Fight in Australia: ‘Acted on His Natural Instinct’
Actor Dev Patel helped break up a knife fight in Australia after he saw a man and a woman fighting in the street and in a convenience store. The country’s 7News captured footage of the “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion” star intervening in the conflict Monday after a stabbing had already occurred.
Patton Oswalt Knew ‘I Love My Dad’ Could Have Been ‘a Fiasco’
Patton Oswalt knew early on that his latest movie “I Love My Dad,” which involves him playing a father who inadvertently catfishes his estranged son, had the potential to not “just be a bad movie,” but to be “a fiasco.”. “We’re going to shoot for...
Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer Imagines If Terrence Malick Remade ‘Toy Story’ (Video)
The upcoming Netflix series, which debuts August 24, is based on a story by William Joyce, whose stories have been adapted into “Robots,” “Meet the Robinsons” and “Rise of the Guardians.” It follows a lovable, hopelessly lost toy rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) as he searches for his young owner (Kesler Talbot).
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse at Baby Boy's Impressive Sneaker Collection: 'Too Cute'
On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her 6-month-old son's impressive sneaker collection. Jenner shares her son, whose name has not been announced, with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, of which he has...
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Director Cooper Raiff Launches Production Company
Cooper Raiff, director of the Sundance award-winning romance film “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” announced on Tuesday that he is creating the new production company Small Ideas with producing partner Clementine Quittner. The pair plan to develop independent film and TV series from other up-and-coming directors and writers as...
Shea Couleé Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ in Unknown Role
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Shea Couleé has joined the MCU in an undisclosed “Ironheart” role, TheWrap has learned. She is set to star in the series opposite Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich. “BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into...
‘Luck’ Film Review: Animated Tale Delivers More Horseshoes Than Broken Mirrors
Good fortune is a very real and quantifiable asset in the 3-D CG animated feature “Luck,” the first animated venture from Skydance Media – and the first project produced by disgraced industry figure John Lasseter since allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2017. Sam (voiced by Eva...
Speculation Is on Fire Around HBO Max’s Future, Planned Layoffs in Major Streaming Shake-Up
Hollywood is buzzing around Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming earnings results and plans for a combined streaming service, which can upend its most popular streamer. Hollywood is abuzz with speculation approaching Warner Bros. Discovery’s first quarterly earnings since becoming the nation’s No. 2 entertainment giant on Thursday. Multiple insiders told TheWrap they expect Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to announce a major restructuring of marquee streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ during its results or soon after.
