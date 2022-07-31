Hand-drawn art can be very beautiful and is a great way to bring out creativity and skill. The disadvantage however is that it can be very hard to preserve and share widely with others. There is a way to change all of that, you can turn hand-drawn art or any hand drawing into vector art with Adobe Illustrator. Turning hand drawings into a vector is a great way to digitize and preserve the art. Hand-drawn art can be turned into digital illustrations for books, magazines, and other works. Digitizing hand drawings is a great way to share them quickly, you can make a digital portfolio to show potential clients.

