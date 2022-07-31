www.thewindowsclub.com
How to prevent users from using Smart Cards on BitLocker Removable Drives
If you do not want to use smart cards on BitLocker removable data drives in Windows 11/10 PC, you can follow this guide minutely. Here is how you can prevent users from using smart cards on BitLocker removable drives in Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor.
Valorant stuck on Map Loading Screen [Fixed]
Is VALORANT forever stuck on the map loading screen for you? Valorant is one of the most popular shooter games loved by millions of gamers. But, like any other game or platform, it has its share of errors, bugs, and issues. Some Valorant users have complained of being forever stuck on the map loading screen and the game won’t just proceed.
Allow or deny Write Access to Removable Drives not protected by BitLocker
If you want to allow or deny write access to removable drives that are not protected by BitLocker, here is how you can do that. It is possible to enable or disable this setting with the help of the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor on Windows 11/10 PC.
Fix Address Not Found error in Gmail
If you’re into cold-calling over email for personal or professional purposes, running into an “Address not found” error can make you feel pretty helpless. Today, we will discuss how you can fix the “Address not found” error in Gmail and also look at some of the potential causes behind it.
Naruto Online Loading failure [Fixed]
Naruto Online is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). It is a simple and free-to-play online game. It has been popular since its launch(2014). Since it is a browser-based game, it can be run freely on any PC running the latest version of the browser. But some game lovers report that they are facing issues where Naruto Online is not loading. In this article, we will discuss some methods that will help you to fix this issue.
How to split a Shape into Parts in PowerPoint
In Microsoft PowerPoint, you can modify your pictures and shapes; it might not be as advanced as Photoshop, but it can be used to create basic photo editing like merging shapes, blurring pictures, and making your photos transparent. In this tutorial, we will explain how to split a shape into parts in Microsoft PowerPoint.
BUGSPLAT.DLL was not found; Missing in League of Legends
Bugsplat.dll is a Dynamic Link Library (DLL) file. These are files that contain driver functions and instructions that are required by Windows computers to run applications properly. More so, this means that if the Bugsplat.dll file is missing, there will surely be an issue with using some programs on your computer. However, users have reported that the Bugsplat.dll was not found error pops up while trying to launch one of the most popular PC games, League of Legends.
How to change Guides Color and Style in Photoshop and Illustrator
The Guides in Photoshop and Illustrator are extremely important when you want your work perfectly aligned. Proper alignment of your work can make it look more attractive. Artwork that is out of alignment can be a turn-off for people, especially professionals. Guides in Photoshop and Illustrator are very important for...
How to uninstall Genshin Impact completely?
Genshin Impact is a very popular game. Rather for anime lovers, it is very popular. However, many players might want to uninstall it at some stage. The reason is that it occupies more than 30GB of storage. If you wish to uninstall Genshin Impact completely from your Windows computer as well, then please read through this article for the procedures.
MSI Dragon Center is not installing [Fixed]
MSI Dragon Center is software that comes pre-installed on all MSI gaming devices. It lets users monitor and optimizes their systems. If you uninstall MSI Dragon Center from your system, you can reinstall it by downloading its latest version from the official website. Some users have reported that they cannot install MSI Dragon Center on their systems. If MSI Dragon Center is not installing on your system, you can try the fixes described in this article.
How to turn Hand Drawings into Vector with Illustrator
Hand-drawn art can be very beautiful and is a great way to bring out creativity and skill. The disadvantage however is that it can be very hard to preserve and share widely with others. There is a way to change all of that, you can turn hand-drawn art or any hand drawing into vector art with Adobe Illustrator. Turning hand drawings into a vector is a great way to digitize and preserve the art. Hand-drawn art can be turned into digital illustrations for books, magazines, and other works. Digitizing hand drawings is a great way to share them quickly, you can make a digital portfolio to show potential clients.
How to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature helps to access and use DevTools commands as well as other browser features. For example, you can use Command Palette to toggle Developer Tools, trigger actions like open dedicated DevTools for Node, clear browsing data, bookmark all tabs, show Microsoft Edge Task Manager, apps manager, use QR Code, show bookmark manager, and lots more. All such options/features can be accessed in Microsoft Edge in other ways, but Command Palette makes it easier to access and use them.
Voice Recorder not working in Windows 11/10
If the Voice Recorder app is not working on Windows 11 or Windows 10, follow these troubleshooting tips to make it work again. There could be several reasons why the Voice Recorder has stopped working. This article explains most of the common causes along with the solutions so that you can get rid of the issue within moments and start recording your voice again.
How to disable Edge bar in Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to disable the Edge bar in Microsoft Edge on a Windows 11/10 computer. Edge bar (formerly known as Web Widget) is a Microsoft Edge feature that you can use to check weather information, stock quotes, see news headlines, search the web and open webpages in the Edge browser, and more. You can easily enable and use the Edge bar in Microsoft Edge as there is a dedicated page under Settings of Microsoft Edge for it. But those who don’t use the Edge bar and want to disable it can try a simple trick that we have covered in this tutorial.
How to download Outlook emails to computer
Microsoft Outlook isn’t just all about making it possible for users to view their emails and respond to them. The application, whether it be the desktop or web version, is more than capable of allowing its users to download emails to their computers with ease. This is a good idea because some folks prefer to have important email messages on their computer or uploaded to their cloud storage provider of choice. The question is, how can we get the job done using Outlook?
Things to know before buying an external GPU for your PC
External GPUs (eGPUs) are growing in popularity as of late as several laptop users look to gain more performance for gaming. With these types of GPUs, users can gain desktop performance on their laptops, so there is little need to purchase or create a desktop gaming rig. Things to know...
