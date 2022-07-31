Passenger killed when she got out of vehicle on Fort Worth interstate, ran, police say

A woman died early Sunday as she ran on an interstate in Fort Worth, police said.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling west on Interstate 20 when she tried to jump out as it was moving, Fort Worth police said.

The driver pulled to the side of the interstate and stopped. The passenger got out, ran into traffic and was struck in a westbound lane in the interstate’s 2700 block, police said. Officers were called to the scene about 12:45 a.m.

MedStar personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release her name or age.

The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, police said.