Passenger killed when she got out of vehicle on Fort Worth interstate, ran, police say

By Emerson Clarridge
 3 days ago

A woman died early Sunday as she ran on an interstate in Fort Worth, police said.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling west on Interstate 20 when she tried to jump out as it was moving, Fort Worth police said.

The driver pulled to the side of the interstate and stopped. The passenger got out, ran into traffic and was struck in a westbound lane in the interstate’s 2700 block, police said. Officers were called to the scene about 12:45 a.m.

MedStar personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release her name or age.

The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Griffany
3d ago

I hope they somehow are able to track down that man. There's a suspicious reason that woman chose to dangerously exit a car while it's moving - and while on the freeway. She was desperately trying to escape Something ?? - fleeing for her LIFE - but lost it in the process.

fox4news.com

Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run

CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
azlenews.net

Azle man arrested in highway shooting case

An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
