ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.9news.com

Comments / 2

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Larimer County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Fort Collins, CO
Accidents
County
Larimer County, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Food trucks fight back after LoDo ban prevents them from operating

DENVER — On a street packed with bars, Sanjin Mutic found his spot at a parking meter near 20th and Larimer streets. For years now, he’s catered to the masses streaming out of LoDo bars on weekend nights, running a gyro food truck his family owns. For now, that’s over.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

The person answering your emergency call might be working from home

DENVER — Agencies providing emergency and crisis services, like so many other businesses, are struggling to stay well staffed. Also like other industries, they have turned to remote work to help with recruitment. Let's take a look at how that works in an emergency situation, and how a caller's...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Lightning Strikes#Squirrel#Amazon Fire Tv#Accident#The Poudre Fire Authority#Trilby#Roku
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
9NEWS

At least 3 people killed in hit-and-run crashes in 2 weeks

DENVER — At the intersection of 54th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, a new memorial marks yet another life lost. "He will be remembered forever and ever," said Greg Manzi, whose son Jonathan Fanter was killed early Sunday morning while riding his scooter. "He is a great man and always will be."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Father and son arrested in hay theft cases in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run

DENVER — A pickup truck driver hit and killed a scooter rider early Sunday morning in Denver and drove away without helping the victim, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash happened right after midnight on July 31 on Federal Boulevard just south of West...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy