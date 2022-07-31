Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

www.9news.com
Related
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
A father and son from LaSalle were arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing $50,000 worth of alfalfa hay.
2 homes damaged in Brighton fire
Two homes were damaged in a fire at a Brighton subdivision Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 200 block of Balsam Avenue.
9NEWS
Food trucks fight back after LoDo ban prevents them from operating
DENVER — On a street packed with bars, Sanjin Mutic found his spot at a parking meter near 20th and Larimer streets. For years now, he’s catered to the masses streaming out of LoDo bars on weekend nights, running a gyro food truck his family owns. For now, that’s over.
The person answering your emergency call might be working from home
DENVER — Agencies providing emergency and crisis services, like so many other businesses, are struggling to stay well staffed. Also like other industries, they have turned to remote work to help with recruitment. Let's take a look at how that works in an emergency situation, and how a caller's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passionate Boulder teacher killed in plane crash
Students and loved ones of a Boulder High School teacher are in mourning after a plane crash took his life.
Wild Wing Fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted
Sheriffs in Larimer County have issued mandatory evacuations in response to a fire that crews are battling on Wild Wing Drive.
Denver Police, 911 respond to East Colfax safety concerns after recent gun violence
DENVER — At one community meeting in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood, there were interpreters ready to translate information in six languages. Many of the people in the basement of Hidden Brook Apartments came here as refugees for a safer life. But the life they found has not always been so safe.
At least 3 people killed in hit-and-run crashes in 2 weeks
DENVER — At the intersection of 54th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, a new memorial marks yet another life lost. "He will be remembered forever and ever," said Greg Manzi, whose son Jonathan Fanter was killed early Sunday morning while riding his scooter. "He is a great man and always will be."
Father and son arrested in hay theft cases in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?
Did you know that, according to the City of Loveland, "Downtown" runs from where Taco John's is to the north, south to where Barnes Softball Complex is? That's a pretty big stretch of highway. Should there be a gas station?. I grew up in Loveland, and currently live in Downtown...
Police: Body found in Berkeley neighborhood lake is likely missing 11-year-old
Denver police say they believe a body found in a lake in the Berkeley neighborhood on Monday morning is a missing 11-year-old girl.
Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run
DENVER — A pickup truck driver hit and killed a scooter rider early Sunday morning in Denver and drove away without helping the victim, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash happened right after midnight on July 31 on Federal Boulevard just south of West...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2