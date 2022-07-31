Fronteras- Mental health awareness in southern New Mexico

Let's Talk New Mexico, 8/04 8a: We hear a lot about drugs like opioids, fentanyl and meth in New Mexico. But another substance is involved in more deaths than all of those drugs combined: alcohol. It kills New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country, but laws taxing or limiting alcohol have been tough to pass. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss a new multipart series, Blind Drunk, by New Mexico in Depth that explores the toll alcohol is taking on our citizens and we want to hear from you. Have you or a loved one struggled with alcohol use? What was finding help like? What changes do you think need to happen to address alcohol use disorder? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live on Thursday morning at 505-277-5866.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO