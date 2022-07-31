Fronteras- Mental health awareness in southern New Mexico

www.krwg.org
New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated
The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail
Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
Let's Talk about the impact of alcohol on New Mexico
Let's Talk New Mexico, 8/04 8a: We hear a lot about drugs like opioids, fentanyl and meth in New Mexico. But another substance is involved in more deaths than all of those drugs combined: alcohol. It kills New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country, but laws taxing or limiting alcohol have been tough to pass. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss a new multipart series, Blind Drunk, by New Mexico in Depth that explores the toll alcohol is taking on our citizens and we want to hear from you. Have you or a loved one struggled with alcohol use? What was finding help like? What changes do you think need to happen to address alcohol use disorder? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live on Thursday morning at 505-277-5866.
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
New Mexico launches fund to train new police officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has established a new fund that will be dedicated to helping small law enforcement agencies statewide with the training of new police officers. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other officials gathered in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce the fund. With an initial investment of $800,000 through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the fund will help agencies with the costs of certifying and equipping new officers. The funding is expected to support training for 80 new officers. State officials are hopeful the program will help address the shortfall in police officers around New Mexico.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
What to know about back-to-school tax-free weekend in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES – It’s time for the annual Back-to-School tax holiday weekend. Tax-free shopping is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, in New Mexico. The weekend, recognized annually, gives shoppers a break from paying taxes on common back-to-school items, such as clothes and electronics. In New Mexico, shoppers don't have to pay gross...
Teachers: To make extended learning work, first help students get to school
As many New Mexico public schools choose not to extend their school years, teachers in Alamogordo with decades of experience say for a longer year to make sense, districts should first give students the support they need to be able to make it into the classroom in the first place.
Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?
New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
Opinion piece: Government boondoggles shouldn’t be New Mexico way
This article first appeared in the Las Cruces Sun News on Sunday, July 31, 2022. New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”
New Mexico students who missed class may be eligible for meal funding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) are designed to help families cover pandemic-related food expenses. Now, New Mexico will send out over $490,000 in P-EBT to pay for meals for students who missed five or more days of school this spring. The state intends the funds to help nearly 6,000 New Mexican students […]
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
New Mexico voters information is now posted online
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
New Mexico joining Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US. These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, […]
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has announced they will move forward with building a new astronaut campus and training facility in Sierra County. The facility will include training facilities, accommodations, tailored experiences, an observatory, wellness center and dining options. The facility will only be available to future astronauts of Virgin Galactic and three of their guests.
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
