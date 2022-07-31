ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk Injured After Lollapalooza Pyro Goes off in His Face

By Brenda Alexander
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
CBS News

Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza

Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
