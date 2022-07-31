Lil Durk Injured After Lollapalooza Pyro Goes off in His Face

popculture.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
TMZ.com
Migos Divide Further with New Gucci Mane Song, Offset Album Details
Migos are still looking like they're at a musical fork in the road … because their latest moves are not as a “group” of 3. On Friday, Quavo and Takeoff continued their rollout as “Unc & Phew” … opting to team with Gucci Mane as their third -- instead of Offset -- for the track “Us vs. Them.”
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Steve Harvey Warns Against Renting Scooters Overseas After Lil Duval’s Four-Wheeler Crash In the Bahamas
Steve Harvey is warning vacationers against renting out scooters while traveling in response to Lil Duval’s recent four-wheeler accident in the Bahamas. Harvey took to his radio show on Thursday, where his co-host, Shirley Strawberry, informed the group about Duval’s four-wheeler accident in the Bahamas. After wishing Duval a speedy recovery, the Think Like A Man author warned travelers to avoid renting out scooters in other countries.
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations
Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan's Father Says He & Late Rapper Were Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Their House
In the days since 24-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his home state of Louisana, more details have been made available about the tragic incident. On Friday (July 29), the recording artist's grandfather, L.C. Jefferson, said, "There will be no stone left unturned until we find out who took him. This is only what I hear. Someone came from behind the house with a ski mask on and gunned him down."
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
Complex
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza
Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Blacks Out Over Unearthed Hit-Boy Beat In New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, LA – The Game has paid a visit to the L.A Leakers studio to drop off a new freestyle, ahead of his upcoming new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind – see it below. The Compton rapper weaves in and out of a never-heard-before Hit-Boy beat, seemingly...
hypebeast.com
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Scandalous Allegations Made By Alleged 'Ex Assistant'
Nicki Minaj has addressed the shocking accusations made by an alleged former employee. The Young Money rapper became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday (August 1) after an Instagram user claiming to be her “ex assistant” made a series of allegations about her and those in her inner circle.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn
The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding
Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foolio Justifies Dissing JayDaYoungan Following Death
As fans continue to mourn the death of JayDaYoungan, one of his long-standing rivals appeared to diss him on Instagram Live. Foolio hopped on IG yesterday where he took aim at the Lousiana rapper with sarcastic posts addressing his death. In one post, he wrote, "Rip Jaydayoungan u will be missed lol." In another, he made it clear that he still harbors resentment towards JayDaYoungan due to their long-standing beef. "Dude use to diss me jus to be cool wit da ops even got them boys tatted now look," he wrote with a laughing emoji.
Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid
Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
Truly Toxic: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Physically Fight Amid Cheating Allegations, Rapper Offers $100K For Breakup
“No money in the world can make me leave you…” Sadly, it looks like things have taken a volatile turn in an extremely toxic relationship between a rapper and his girlfriend. Early Tuesday videos surfaced of Blueface and
Comments / 0