Lil Durk Injured After Lollapalooza Pyro Goes off in His Face

As fans continue to mourn the death of JayDaYoungan, one of his long-standing rivals appeared to diss him on Instagram Live. Foolio hopped on IG yesterday where he took aim at the Lousiana rapper with sarcastic posts addressing his death. In one post, he wrote, "Rip Jaydayoungan u will be missed lol." In another, he made it clear that he still harbors resentment towards JayDaYoungan due to their long-standing beef. "Dude use to diss me jus to be cool wit da ops even got them boys tatted now look," he wrote with a laughing emoji.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO