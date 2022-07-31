Report: Deshaun Watson decision expected on Monday

Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson will learn Monday whether and for how long he’s being suspended.

Well, sort of.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports is reporting that Judge Sue L. Robinson is "currently expected to inform all relevant parties of the decision in the Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources."

If Robinson determines that Watson has not violated the personal conduct policy in any way, he won't be suspended and that will be the end of that. If Robinson recommends any suspension -- for example, eight games -- both sides could appeal. The problem for Watson is that the appeal would then be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who you would think would be inclined to side against the quarterback and with the league that employs him.

Last month, Watson settled with 20 of the 24 women who accused him in civil court of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Two separate grand juries already had determined not to move forward with criminal proceedings against the embattled quarterback.

But ultimately, NFL players are held to a different standard under the personal conduct policy than they are in criminal or civil proceedings. And after hearing the two sides argue their cases, Robinson has now been tasked with recommending punishment for Watson, which may or may not be accepted by the two parties involved.

