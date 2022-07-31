ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere throws pig roast for veterans’ dental care

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHi3A_0gzpI0do00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Sunday to put smiles on veterans’ faces.

There was a “Pig Roast and Ride” fundraiser for Veterans Smile , an organization that raises money to get those who have served the dental care they need.

Organizers said that this is important since the VA does not cover the costs of dental care for the majority of veterans.

“It’s life saving for the veterans,” said Patricia DeVore, founder and president of Veterans Smile. “We’ve had veterans with oral cancer undiagnosed come through the program and we got them in a dental chair to get them back their smile.”

Participants rode around town, got a pig roast dinner and listened to live music.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital

I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area. “Boone county...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Belvidere, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Belvidere, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Belvidere, IL
Belvidere, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities all over the United States participated in “National Night Out” Tuesday. It was a day for people to have close, non-crime related interaction with law enforcement in their neighborhoods. People involved with Rockford’s event said that they think the night is important. “Events like this, and events like all the other events […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois needs foster parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit called on the community to help as the need for foster parents grows. Lutheran Social Services of Illinois held an informational session Tuesday afternoon at Stewart Square in Rockford. Administrators said that teens and pre-teens are most in need of fostering, and that many come from cases of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Bring your pups to Bark in the Park on Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD — State Rep. Dave Vella invites canine friends and their owners to an event Saturday near Midway Village Museum. Bark in the Park will feature goods and services from local businesses and nonprofits that serve pets, pet-safety demonstrations and more. “This event will be a celebration of the...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig Roast#Dental Care#Veterans Smile#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc15.com

A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes. A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them. This weekend, the...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow

A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Be Honest, Do You Think This Illinois Mall Is Thriving Or Surviving?

I've been writing a lot about dying and abandoned malls lately, I thought it was only right to write about a mall in my own hometown of Rockford, Illinois. After thinking about it, I decided to make a trip out to CherryVale Mall in Rockford and see for myself if this mall could be categorized under "dying malls". Since I watch so many YouTube videos of dying malls in Illinois, I feel like I'm an expert now (lol).
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford making it safer for bicyclists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is adding new bike lanes all across the city. It is part of Rockford’s second “10 Year Bike Plan.” The goal is to make it safer for both bicyclists and drivers, and to help cyclists feel more comfortable while riding. “It’s legal to ride on the side walks, so we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved

ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy