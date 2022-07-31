Belvidere throws pig roast for veterans’ dental care

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Sunday to put smiles on veterans’ faces.

There was a “Pig Roast and Ride” fundraiser for Veterans Smile , an organization that raises money to get those who have served the dental care they need.

Organizers said that this is important since the VA does not cover the costs of dental care for the majority of veterans.

“It’s life saving for the veterans,” said Patricia DeVore, founder and president of Veterans Smile. “We’ve had veterans with oral cancer undiagnosed come through the program and we got them in a dental chair to get them back their smile.”

Participants rode around town, got a pig roast dinner and listened to live music.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.