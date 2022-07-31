‘They are angels’: North Carolina bicyclist thankful for team who rescued her on trail

myfox8.com
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
My Fox 8
Reilly & Mekita playing with their cubs (video courtesy of the North Carolina Zoo)
Reilly & Mekita playing with their cubs (video courtesy of the North Carolina Zoo)
My Fox 8
Training students for promising careers, right here in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of schools across the Piedmont focusing on training students for a promising career. But one school in Winston-Salem was able to take advantage of a program that put their work on a national stage. Brad Jones found out more, and the end...
3 taken to hospital after fight during Junior Olympics event in North Carolina A&T State University stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event. Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh. […]
Small plane crash at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem Wednesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crash occurred at Smith Reynolds Airport Wednesday. There was an incident with a Cessna 310 airplane a little after noon while the plane was landing on Runway 33, which is the airport's longest runway at 6,655 feet. The pilot knew there was an...
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
Baptist Children’s Homes of NC helps single moms become self-sufficient
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mission of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has changed since it opened as an orphanage in 1885. Today, its ministries serve people in many different ways at nearly two dozen sites across North Carolina. The campus in Thomasville provides transitional group housing to families, including Cassandra Branch and her […]
‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page. “We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
24 North Carolina restaurants that were featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. With that being said, there’s more to our great state’s food […]
sunny943.com
13 Fun Things to Do in North Carolina This August
Summer is winding down and school is starting back up soon, but that doesn’t mean an end to August summer fun in North Carolina!. We love to have a good time around these parts so whether you are a local or just passing through, North Carolina has some excellent August events for everyone.
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
All book, no bark! 15-year-old girl reads to Guilford County shelter dogs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shelter dogs at Guilford County Animal Services have a lot to bark about, but they're all ears when a Triad teen comes to visit them. The shelter shared photos of 15-year-old Bella Post reading a book to the pups in one of the kennels recently. The dogs took a 'paws' from their daily routines to settle into storytime.
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Ranks As One Of The Most Stressed
Stress is inevitable. Everyone is going to deal with stress at some point in their lives. Or even their day. It’s how you deal with it that makes the biggest difference. And the last few years have been full of stress and anxiety for many people. Whether it’s trying to avoid Covid, working, rising prices due to inflation, or the war in Ukraine, some days I feel like I’m the most stressed than I have been on any day in my life. That might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but gosh don’t we all need a break?
Milo has never met a stranger, so you’re already his friend. But will you be his family?
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This gorgeous boy has never met a stranger! Meet Milo! He’s a four-year-old, 60-pound pitty mix and he’s an easy-going type of guy. He gets along with other dogs and loves going for walks! He’s neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s been sponsored in full […]
'Heartbroken:' Kernersville Skate World owner shares memories of business destroyed by fire
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Fire Department responded to a fire at Skate World on West Mountain Street around noon Sunday. Multiple agencies had to assist with putting the fire out and making sure the building was successfully evacuated. Skate World owner, Lisa Blakely, said the Blakely family has owned...
My Fox 8
Enjoying National Night Out with High Point Museum
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — August 2 is a chance to get to know some of the men and women in uniform in your community. National Night Out is a campaign intended to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and the police. High Point Museum has special plans for the...
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
