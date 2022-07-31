Belvidere throws pig roast for veterans' dental care

www.mystateline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyStateline.com
Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs
Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East. Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car...
MyStateline.com
Rockford making it safer for bicyclists
Rockford is adding new bike lanes all across the city. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from Rock River. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and...
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police have a 'Night Out' to connect with community
Communities all over the United States participated in "National Night Out" Tuesday. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car...
MyStateline.com
Teens from Rockford's Ukrainian sister city arrive in town
More than a dozen teens from Ukraine were welcomed to Rockford on Tuesday. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from Rock River. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
Crash in Rockford causes delays
A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from Rock River. Rockford men arrested after...
MyStateline.com
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from...
MyStateline.com
Organization holds grief camp for kids who have lost loved ones
A local camp brought together kids who have experienced loss. Organization holds grief camp for kids who have lost …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from...
MyStateline.com
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open. Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies...
RELATED PEOPLE
MyStateline.com
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. Rockford woman...
MyStateline.com
Shooting at Marathon gas station in Rockford
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t …. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Connecticut man yells...
MyStateline.com
Police investigate rural Rockford crash
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection. Organization holds grief camp for kids who have lost …. Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds …. Beloit Police give away steering wheel locks to Hyundai/Kia …. Crash in Rockford causes delays. Highland Park...
MyStateline.com
Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found
Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Innovative program prepares local educators for leadership roles
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First of their kind graduates are recognized in Rockford. The grads are part of a collaboration between Rockford Public Schools and Northern Illinois University. The program prepares educators to become good school leaders. “I’d just like to say congratulations to everybody in the cohort. Been not really a long two years, […]
MyStateline.com
Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash
A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash. Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t …. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Connecticut man yells at bear...
MyStateline.com
Storms possible through Wednesday afternoon
We have had a break from the heat and humidity for some time but that did change as early as the start of our work week but today is one of the warmest days we have seen in some time. Similar to yesterday but we are tracking showers and storms so no sunshine like yesterday. Overnight lows early this morning only dropped to 73 degrees making it the warmest record low. This broke our previous warm record low of 66 degrees which was set all the way back in 1912.
MyStateline.com
Storm threat returns Wednesday
Thunderstorms are likely to return to the Stateline Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest late Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Ahead of the front both moisture and temperatures will increase, holding on to the heat and humidity for the afternoon. However, temperatures Wednesday will be determined on how quickly cloud cover moves in during the morning. For most, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the heat index for some could reach the upper 90s, to near 100 degrees. This would be especially true for areas southeast of Rockford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Steamy & Stormy Wednesday, Heating Up Again for the Weekend
It’s been quite some time since the Rockford area has seen the mercury rise above the 90-degree mark. In fact, you would have to go back to July 21st to find our last 90-degree day! Looking back at yesterday, we came pretty close to that mark as highs peaked in the mid to upper 80s.
MyStateline.com
Continued Warming, Storm Chances Arrive Wednesday
The warming trend that commenced yesterday is set to not only carry on into our Tuesday, but also into the middle of the work week. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to just fall short of the 90-degree mark under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. With that being said,...
MyStateline.com
Tranquil Monday Ahead, Quickly Warming Up into Midweek
With July now in the books, let’s take a look at how things shaped up. Temperature-wise, July landed fairly close to average. However, it was a very healthy month in the rainfall department as the Rockford Airport picked up an inch and a half more than average. While it was a pleasant and sun-filled end to the month of July, the new month is set to begin with a rather rapid warm-up!
MyStateline.com
Muggy conditions continue, Storm chances return
It is noticeably warmer and more humid outside today than what we have had the last several days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 80s with dew points climbing into the 70s in most Stateline areas. Big changes are underway for our overnight lows as well...
Comments / 0