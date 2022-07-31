Rockford museum celebrates 170th Anniversary of first railroad service to the City

www.mystateline.com
Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs
Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East.
Rockford making it safer for bicyclists
Rockford is adding new bike lanes all across the city.
Rockford Police have a 'Night Out' to connect with community
Communities all over the United States participated in "National Night Out" Tuesday.
Teens from Rockford's Ukrainian sister city arrive in town
More than a dozen teens from Ukraine were welcomed to Rockford on Tuesday.
Crash in Rockford causes delays
A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon.
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night.
Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital
I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
Be Honest, Do You Think This Illinois Mall Is Thriving Or Surviving?
I've been writing a lot about dying and abandoned malls lately, I thought it was only right to write about a mall in my own hometown of Rockford, Illinois. After thinking about it, I decided to make a trip out to CherryVale Mall in Rockford and see for myself if this mall could be categorized under "dying malls". Since I watch so many YouTube videos of dying malls in Illinois, I feel like I'm an expert now (lol).
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.
Rockford gas prices fall for 7th week
Rockford gas prices continue to fall.
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open.
Shooting at Marathon gas station in Rockford
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road.
Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?
I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
Bring your pups to Bark in the Park on Saturday in Rockford
ROCKFORD — State Rep. Dave Vella invites canine friends and their owners to an event Saturday near Midway Village Museum. Bark in the Park will feature goods and services from local businesses and nonprofits that serve pets, pet-safety demonstrations and more. “This event will be a celebration of the...
One of Illinois’ Biggest Cities is Replacing a Downtown Subway with a Funnel Cake Restaurant
We're used to grabbing a Subway sandwich for a quick lunch, but why not just pick up a funnel cake instead?. I've been telling you for years I don't really need normal food to survive... I mean sure I do, but I'd rather have dessert over more traditional food anytime any day.
Organization holds grief camp for kids who have lost loved ones
A local camp brought together kids who have experienced loss.
Police investigate rural Rockford crash
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection.
Rockford golfers hit the links to raise domestic abuse awareness
A local fundraiser had golfers hit the links while raising awareness for an issue deep within the community.
Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
