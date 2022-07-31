5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash

www.mystateline.com
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]
Father dead after fatal McHenry County crash that claimed the lives of his 4 children, wife
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who was in critical condition following a wrong-way fatal crash that killed his wife, four children and two others, died Wednesday. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thomas Dobosz, 32, died Wednesday morning at Loyola Medical Center from the injuries he sustained from the crash. The crash […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A Rolling Meadows father who was critically injured in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash that killed his wife and four children, and another child who was a family friend, has died. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the family's minivan collided with a car on I-90 in McHenry...
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
RILEY, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and her four kids – as well as another teenager in the car with them – were all killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 90 in a rural area of McHenry County.Their father was still fighting for his life Monday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, family and friends of the young mother – 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz – gathered Monday afternoon in Oriole Park, at 5500 N. Olcott Ave. on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. They embraced in mourning before releasing balloons into the air.Dobosz, 31, was a mom of four, a...
RILEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and five children were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 90 in rural McHenry County over the weekend, and authorities said a wrong-way driver was to blame. So how did the 22-year-old woman – who was also killed – end up driving the wrong way on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway? The Illinois Secretary of State's office said the women, Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, had a valid driver's license and no offenses on her record. We asked Illinois State Police how Fernandez ended up driving east in the westbound lanes and how...
PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
