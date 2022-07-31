5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and five children were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 90 in rural McHenry County over the weekend, and authorities said a wrong-way driver was to blame. So how did the 22-year-old woman – who was also killed – end up driving the wrong way on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway? The Illinois Secretary of State's office said the women, Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, had a valid driver's license and no offenses on her record. We asked Illinois State Police how Fernandez ended up driving east in the westbound lanes and how...

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO