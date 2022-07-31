2022 ties record of number of 100-degree days in Salt Lake City

ksltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Cooler temperatures with isolated storm potential
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August! Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front! As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah […]
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Dazzling overnight thunderstorms bring morning of wreckage, debris
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Overnight thunderstorms across Utah kept the sky alive with displays of lightning as wind and rain battered homes, broke branches, and left debris in the roads. The storm also left standing water on highways around the state, and authorities believe hydroplaning led to a...
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
kslnewsradio.com
National Weather Service announces flood advisory for Enoch and Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — National Weather Service Salt Lake City announced a flood advisory for Enoch and northern Cedar City Sunday. According to the weather service, the flood advisory will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.. It advises travelers to not drive through flooded roadways.
ksl.com
59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport
This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Utah man dies after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A Payson, Utah, man died Saturday afternoon while recreating at an Idaho waterfall. Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said Corey Grant Collard, 31, was at Pillar Falls when “he got his foot caught in the main chute of the falls” and was sucked underwater.
Herald-Journal
A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier
The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Seasoned hikers encounters bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley went hiking in Park City on Thursday, she expected her day to be much like the other 300 days a year she and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Destructive storm in Springfield destroys homes, cars, trees
SPRINGVILLE, Utah —A neighborhood in Springville was left cleaning up Tuesday, after a suspected microburst blew through the area during Monday’s storm, toppling trees and damaging homes. For many, Monday night’s storms across the Wasatch front stopped at rain and lightning. But for people near South Main Street...
KSLTV
#walkTODAY Wednesday with Casey Scott at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Casey Scott was out walking Wednesday morning at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve as part of our 30-day #walkTODAY challenge. You can listen to The Arrow’s “Walk This Way” playlist on their app, and together with the TODAY Show, we are getting back to basics and focusing on small, actionable changes — like a daily walk.
kslnewsradio.com
Who is behind the slow down “grandmas at play” signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 Councilmember for Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
KSLTV
Tunnel between SLC airport concourses halfway finished
SALT LAKE CITY — After nearly two years of construction, the central tunnel at the Salt Lake City International Airport is halfway done. It may still look like a lot of construction is left, but project leaders say big progress has been made. A year ago, the airport’s executive...
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
upr.org
West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties
While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
Motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City crash
The southbound lanes of 1300 East were shut down at 2100 South and remained closed for "several hours," as officials investigated a fatal motorcycle crash.
