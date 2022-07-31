ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Law enforcement members from all over the U.S. in town to remember a slain RPD officer

By WXXI News
WXXI News
WXXI News
 3 days ago

Thousands of law enforcement officers have been paying respects to Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz who was shot to death last month while on an investigation.It was a steady stream of mourners at the calling hours in Perinton on Sunday including members of various motorcycle clubs, some of whom stood silently next to their cycles holding American flags, on Route 31 in front of the Keenan funeral home.Mazurkiewicz was killed July 21, shot while in his unmarked police car. His partner, Sino Seng was injured but is recovering, and a 15-year-old girl was injured as well. A 21-year-old Massachusetts man faces murder and other charges.RPD Lieutenant Greg Bello said that members of law enforcement from all over the U.S. and Canada are in town to pay their respects.“It’s who Tony really was, just the great guy and the great cop that he was,” said Bello. “I mean, 29 years, almost over 30 years in law enforcement, dedicating his entire life and now unfortunately the end of his life to our community and to keeping our community safe. So to have this outpouring of support is humbling to say the least.”On Sunday evening, the Town of Perinton invited community members to ‘Light Perinton Blue’ along a procession route from that town to downtown Rochester.That procession left the Keenan Funeral home Sunday night, to bring the body of Officer Mazurkiewicz to the Public Safety Building in Rochester.Town residents were invited to use their phones to play a YouTube video from Perinton which features a blue in-memoriam image.The funeral is scheduled for noon on Monday at the Blue Cross Arena. It will be attended by thousands of law enforcement and other first responders from around the region and the state, as well as family members, and some political leaders including Gov. Kathy Hochul.The public is not being invited to the service in person, but they may view the service via livestream.WXXI-WORLD TV (Spectrum Cable channel 1275, and over-the-air digital channel 21.2) as well as City 12 (Spectrum Cable channel 1303 in the City of Rochester) will have the live video; you can also watch live streaming video at wxxinews.org.WXXI Radio will broadcast audio of the service on AM 1370 and FM 107.5, and the audio and video are both being streamed at wxxinews.orgThere are several street closures on Monday morning to accommodate the funeral service.The following streets will be closed to traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday:Broad Street from South Avenue to S. Fitzhugh StreetCourt Street from South Avenue to Exchange BoulevardExchange Boulevard from Main Street to S. Fitzhugh StreetSouth Avenue from Main Street to Broad Street

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waer.org

Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer

A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Perinton, NY
Perinton, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#Law Enforcement Officers#Murder#Violent Crime#American#Sino Seng
CITY News

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
WAYLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Wayne County teen arrested for stalking

Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County’s National Night Out

Tonight at the Seneca County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, National Night Out events run from 5pm to 7:30pm. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Park Police, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo Police Departments will all be on hand to promote law enforcement and community partnerships. National Night Out...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
209
Followers
175
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy