Manchin-Schumer climate bill takes aim at cow burps and farts
The Democratic climate and healthcare bill includes $25 million to combat enteric emissions produced by cows and farm animals, largely through burps and manure.
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
‘Let’s get real’: GOP doubts permitting deal will pass
As Democrats gin up support for their big climate bill, Republicans are bracing for a fight, even if that means opposing policies the GOP has supported for years. A group of Republicans held a press conference yesterday casting doubt on the Democrats’ deal to pass permitting reform legislation next month after the budget reconciliation bill becomes law.
Biden administration works to de-escalate tensions with China
The Biden administration made a push to create strong relationships with Asian nations, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan could cause a stir. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the significance of this trip.
Lawmakers propose rules to regulate battered cryptocurrencies
A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday proposed a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, the latest attempt by Congress to formulate ideas on how to oversee a multibillion-dollar industry that has been racked by collapsing prices and lenders halting operations. The regulations offered by Senate Agriculture Committee chair Debbie Stabenow and...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Two Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump are facing tough primaries today in Washington state. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse are both facing Trump-backed challengers. David Gutman, political reporter for The Seattle Times, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these races.
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit condemned by China
Tensions are high between the U.S. and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan. Beijing condemned the trip and responded with military exercises. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, the former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton joined CBS News' David Begnaud to discuss the implications of Pelosi's trip and the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
What Tuesday's primary results say about Trump's hold over the GOP
Results from Tuesday's primary elections in five states shows how much influence former President Donald Trump still has over the Republican party. Several Trump-endorsed candidates in multiple states won the GOP nomination. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the results.
Amid recession fears in bear market, experts say 401(k) investors should think long term
High inflation and fears of a recession have many Americans wondering what to do with their 401(k) retirement investments. Those fears have been magnified by U.S. stocks falling by at least 20% from their most recent peak in January. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBS News' Errol Barnett and Debra Alfarone to discuss.
Diesel Exhaust Tuner Flo-Pro Fined $1.6M for Selling Defeat Devices
Flo-Pro PerformanceA 2018 EPA investigation claims the company was selling 100,000 defeat devices annually.
John Kirby discusses Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the Biden administration's concerns with China's military drills in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Plus, he talks about the risks to Americans after the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after pledging to not abandon its people. She visited the self-governing island this week despite threats from China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBS News' Debra Alfarone and Jim Axelrod to discuss the trip and how the White House has reacted to it.
A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape
What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
How to recession-proof your budget so that you're ready for whatever lies ahead
Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters. Economists are divided over whether a recession is coming. What's clear is that economic uncertainty isn't going away anytime soon....
Giving up our gun-buying rights is a form of self-defense through suicide prevention
If you or someone you know might be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
Burn pit bill awaits Biden's signature after passing Senate
A bill that would provide healthcare benefits to some 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars now awaits President Biden's signature after passing in the Senate Tuesday. Rosie Torres, founder of Burn Pits 360, a nonprofit for veterans exposed to toxins, spoke to CBS News.
2020 election deniers win key GOP primaries
The Republican primary for governor in Arizona is too close to call, but Trump-backed Kari Lake says it's over. Lake is a leading voice among skeptics of the 2020 election results. Trump-backed election deniers did well across Arizona in Tuesday's primaries. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
