Economy

eenews.net

‘Let’s get real’: GOP doubts permitting deal will pass

As Democrats gin up support for their big climate bill, Republicans are bracing for a fight, even if that means opposing policies the GOP has supported for years. A group of Republicans held a press conference yesterday casting doubt on the Democrats’ deal to pass permitting reform legislation next month after the budget reconciliation bill becomes law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Climate#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
CBS News

Lawmakers propose rules to regulate battered cryptocurrencies

A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday proposed a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, the latest attempt by Congress to formulate ideas on how to oversee a multibillion-dollar industry that has been racked by collapsing prices and lenders halting operations. The regulations offered by Senate Agriculture Committee chair Debbie Stabenow and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit condemned by China

Tensions are high between the U.S. and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan. Beijing condemned the trip and responded with military exercises. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, the former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton joined CBS News' David Begnaud to discuss the implications of Pelosi's trip and the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan

New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

John Kirby discusses Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the Biden administration's concerns with China's military drills in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Plus, he talks about the risks to Americans after the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after pledging to not abandon its people. She visited the self-governing island this week despite threats from China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBS News' Debra Alfarone and Jim Axelrod to discuss the trip and how the White House has reacted to it.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape

What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
MARKETS
CBS News

Burn pit bill awaits Biden's signature after passing Senate

A bill that would provide healthcare benefits to some 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars now awaits President Biden's signature after passing in the Senate Tuesday. Rosie Torres, founder of Burn Pits 360, a nonprofit for veterans exposed to toxins, spoke to CBS News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2020 election deniers win key GOP primaries

The Republican primary for governor in Arizona is too close to call, but Trump-backed Kari Lake says it's over. Lake is a leading voice among skeptics of the 2020 election results. Trump-backed election deniers did well across Arizona in Tuesday's primaries. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

