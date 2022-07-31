Newport Beach City Manager Update: Animal Shelter Update, Mayor’s Youth Council

localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Council to Further Study City Seal Design Options
City of Irvine Grant Establishes Grants Program for Nonprofits Assisting those in Need
The City of Irvine is launching a one-time grant program for local nonprofits to provide services supporting the community’s most vulnerable individuals, families, and small businesses. Applications for the Irvine Recovery Plan – Vulnerable Populations and Small Business Assistance Grants Program (IRP Grants Program) will be available beginning Thursday,...
Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
Battle Between Huntington Beach City Council and Elected Attorney Continues
Huntington Beach City Council and the elected city attorney are fighting over what may be the city’s most controversial ballot measure this year and what opinions from officials voters will be presented with. Councilman Erik Peterson called the ballot proposal a “power grab” by his colleagues, which asks voters...
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
17,000 diapers and pull-ups urgently needed to last the year for children residing at Village of Hope
Orange County Rescue Mission has urgently announced an immense need for diapers of all sizes, boys and girls pull-up diapers (especially in sizes 3T-4T,), wet wipes, and diaper cream to last through the end of the year for the babies and young children living at Village of Hope, the Rescue Mission’s transitional living facility for homeless families in Orange County.
City of Hope opens the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer.
San Clemente City Council to Consider Banning Abortions Within City Limits
San Clemente City Councilmembers are set to discuss making their city an abortion-free zone under a new resolution. The resolution states that San Clemente will be a “sanctuary for life,” and that the city council will “enforce this resolution by all means within its power and authority.”
More Orange County Cities Resist Calls to Switch to District Elections
Under the threats of costly lawsuits, elected officials in Orange County have increasingly found themselves forced to switch to district voting after various groups claimed current election systems disenfranchise minority voters. But this year, city council members in some of the county’s smaller cities like Cypress and Brea have pushed...
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
The City of Long Beach wants to do business with you
The City of Long Beach has launched "Long Beach Buys" a purchasing and contracts platform. Register today and start doing business with the City! The post The City of Long Beach wants to do business with you appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
Orange County Museum of Art holding Job Fair on August 6, 2022
The Orange County Museum of Art is holding a Job Fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OCMA is hiring! Join our creative community as we head to our new 53,000 square foot home at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA.
Save the Date: Los Alamitos Chamber to host Annual Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on September 22, 2022
The Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announced that it will hold its 2022 Heroes Appreciation Luncheon this year on September 22. The special event recognizes members of military, first responders, and medical workers for their bravery and courage under difficult and extraordinary circumstances – something that has been especially significant over the past couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honorees are selected by their chiefs, generals, commanders, and the CEO of Los Alamitos Medical center to receive an award presented by the Chamber of Commerce.
Poll: Plain and Simple Fraud
On July 1 the Beachcomber published an article entitled CPCC Authority Gutted by Proposed Charter Amendment, which included an extremely critical analysis of the amendment by eight experts who found that the amendment recommended by City Manager Tom Modica completely neutered the Citizen Police Complaint Commission (CPCC). On July 29...
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
Is Anaheim Poised to Crack Down on Street Vending?
In the streets of Anaheim you can find them – immigrant vendors – trying to make a living by grilling up carne asada and selling tacos under an umbrella to hungry pedestrians. Throughout Anaheim, vendors are frequently seen set up at night on sidewalks as people line up...
