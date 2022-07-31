ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “ The Talk ” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time.

A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.”

The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David Stapf (president of CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (president of CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (senior EVP of programming, CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP of current programs, CBS Network Entertainment) and Laurie Seidman (SVP of daytime programs, CBS Network Entertainment).

“We want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather. She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like,” the network wrote. “Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to.”

“Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly,” the letter continues.

Gray, who has received multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, joined “The Talk” halfway through season one in 2010 as senior supervising producer. She was promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011 and then bumped up again to executive producer in August 2019.

For “The Talk,” Gray received a Daytime Emmy for outstanding talk show entertainment in both 2016 and 2018. The renowned producer also received one NAACP image award for the show in 2016.

Before her time at “The Talk,” Gray was the development producer at Endemol USA between 2010 and 2011. She was also the supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show” from 2006 through 2010. On that program, she achieved her first two Daytime Emmy Awards.

