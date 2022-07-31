Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot

www.local10.com
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
Miami Beach SWAT arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach. Miami Beach SWAT was outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron where they eventually brought out a man in handcuffs, Wednesday. Officials said they believed he is connected to a woman who...
Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
Man Facing Murder Charge in Woman's Fatal Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Alleyway
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers found the woman fatally shot just after...
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
Coral Gables police officer arrested on DUI charge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Coral Gables police officer on a drunken driving charge over the weekend, police confirmed to Local 10 News Wednesday morning. State troopers arrested Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, Sunday. According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and...
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. Just...
Criminals caught on camera breaking into liquor store, leaving with entire cash register
WEST MIAMI, Fla. – Bold crooks were caught on camera ripping out the cash register at a West Miami liquor store. “One of the offenders pulls the cash register out, attached to a chain,” said West Miami Police Detective Richard Menor. The crime in question happened Monday morning...
