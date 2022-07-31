ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot

Click10.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.local10.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Homestead shooting; 5 transported to hospital

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.
HOMESTEAD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Local 10 News#Shotspotter
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
MIRAMAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Coral Gables police officer arrested on DUI charge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Coral Gables police officer on a drunken driving charge over the weekend, police confirmed to Local 10 News Wednesday morning. State troopers arrested Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, Sunday. According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy