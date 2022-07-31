1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue

www.fox2detroit.com
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
2-year-old struck by gunfire while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
Cops say two victims were shot in Detroit, including a young child, after they were caught in the crosshairs of gunfire morning. As reported by WXYZ, Detroit police responded to shots fired in the area on Lawndale near Witt in southwest Detroit.
Detroit Police: 2-Year-Old Girl, Another Bystander Injured In Shooting
(CBS DETROIT) — A 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Detroit. Police say the shooting happened at about 9:20 am. on Aug. 2 in the area of Witt and Lawndale streets. A preliminary investigation revealed that occupants in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the child and 50-year-old man were shot. Police say the child was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The 50-year-old man is reported to be in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit police shoot armed suspect on city's Southwest side
A man who pulled a gun out while being pursued by police was shot by officers in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night. According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m. Police...
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
Man facing 20 charges after mass shooting in Detroit that killed 2, injured 6
A Detroit man is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with a mass shooting on the city’s west side over the weekend that left two people dead and six others injured.
Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
Man charged with intent to murder in road rage shooting
DEARBORN, MI – A man accused in a road rage shooting on a busy Michigan freeway last month is facing several felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The victim was traveling home from work around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on southbound M-39/Southfield...
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
Southbound Southfield Freeway closed after crash at Schoolcraft, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that southbound Southfield Freeway is closed after a crash has occurred on Schoolcraft. Local 4 is still gathering information, but officials say drivers should now avoid the area.
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Detroit mass shooting: no bond for suspect accused of firing into party after parking argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who is accused of firing into a crowd of people at a party from the second floor of his home, killing two people, will remain in jail until his next court date. During his arraignment on more than 20 charges linked to the...
