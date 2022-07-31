Youth-focused summer basketball league wrapping up season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A summer basketball league featuring some of the area’s top talent is wrapping up its season.

Organizers for the Kingdom Summer League said it’s about more than just what happens on the court.

The league brings together some of the best players in central Ohio, from high schools, current and former Ohio State University players, and NBA players.

This week is the last of the league’s regular season.

“The best part, to me, is the kids,” said Kingdom Summer League founder Tihon Johnson. “The kids get the chance to see the Buckeyes and NBA players and they get to run around and dance, so to me, it’s all about them, to inspire the youth to do something positive with the game of basketball, or just period.”

Playoffs for the Kingdom Summer League start next weekend with the finals happening in two weeks.

