The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-1

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Law enforcement has shot and killed a man in Mapleton, west of Fargo. It followed lengthy negotiations between the man that included his brother and father. Cass County deputies responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man at a home at around 10 a.m. Monday and the shooting took place in the early afternoon. While negotiations were underway, law enforcement said they did not believe anyone else was in the house.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO