The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-1

West Fargo rallies late for win at Central Plains Regional
(KFGO/KNFL) The West Fargo Patriots used a late rally to win its opening round game, 10-8, over Sioux Falls, SD in the opening round of play at the Central Plains American Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City, SD. Sioux Falls built a 5-0 lead after four innings of play. West...
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Visitation, funeral set for former Clay Co. Sheriff Bill Bergquist
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Funeral services have been set for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist, who died last week. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on the campus of Minnesota State University-Moorhead followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Bergquist will be buried at Riverside Cemetary in Moorhead.
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Horace
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Fatal officer involved shooting in Mapleton west of Fargo
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Law enforcement has shot and killed a man in Mapleton, west of Fargo. It followed lengthy negotiations between the man that included his brother and father. Cass County deputies responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man at a home at around 10 a.m. Monday and the shooting took place in the early afternoon. While negotiations were underway, law enforcement said they did not believe anyone else was in the house.
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
Off-duty SD firefighter saves two-year-old from Minn. lake drowning
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A two-year-old boy was saved from near drowning Sunday morning north of Pelican Rapids. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found after family members realized he’d wandered off from a gathering of several families at Sand Lake. The boy’s father discovered him near the shore, face down in the water. A member of a visiting family who is also a firefighter in South Dakota immediately began CPR on the child while another family member called 911.
Fargo Police identify officers involved in shooting in Mapleton
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department has identified the four officers on paid leave after shooting a man during a standoff in Mapleton on Monday. The officers are Sergeant Travis Moser, who has been with the department 18 years, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper who have both been with the department six years, and Investigator Jordan Korte, a four-year veteran.
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
UPDATED WITH NAME: Hours-long standoff ends in fatal officer-involved shooting in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Mapleton man who was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement Monday. He has been identified as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls from...
Firefighters protect Fargo apartment building from raging garage fire
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters managed to knock down a fast-moving, detached-garage fire early Sunday, preventing it from extending to a nearby apartment building. Crews arrived at 1517 34th St. S. shortly before 4AM to find the garages engulfed in heavy flames, which were being pushed toward the apartment building by the wind.
