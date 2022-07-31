Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station

www.kctv5.com
Man in serious condition after shooting near Wyandotte Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One person dead in crash at Linwood and Van Brunt in Kansas City
A driver was ejected during a crash at the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard and died Tuesday night in Kansas City.
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.
Driver dies in high-speed collision on Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved in a high-speed crash Tuesday night near Van Brunt Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard is dead. Kansas City, Missouri, police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding down Van Brunt when they flew through a red light and hit a Toyota Avalon that was driving through the intersection with Linwood.
1 dead in single vehicle crash near Van Brunt, 31st Street
Police investigated a fatal single vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD search for suspect of fatal shooting Tuesday morning near 8th, Grand
One man died Tuesday morning in a fatal shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC police say one man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on Grand Blvd.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died in a shooting Tuesday morning in Kansas City, according to police. Officers say the deadly shots were fired just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Grand Blvd. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Upon...
Man shot and killed in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene of a shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7 a.m. There they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. Mental health...
KC police locate 11-year-old missing from the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say they have located Caydence Fitzpatrick and that she has been found safe. Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say they are searching for a missing/endangered 11-year-old. Caydence Fitzpatrick reportedly went missing sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. KCPD describes the 11-year-old as having...
2 workers escape serious injury following nearby lightning strike
Two workers at a work site in Johnson County, Kansas, escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a lightning strike nearby.
Raytown police searching for missing 11-year-old boy
The Raytown Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday evening.
Lightning strike at landfill in Olathe injures 2 workers
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe this afternoon. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at a facility located on W. 167th Street, just east of Switzer Road. One of the workers was driving a vehicle when...
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Investigators execute search warrant at Unified Government headquarters
Investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the headquarters of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
Kansas City police rule suspicious death a homicide after man dies in car on Cypress Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has ruled a death previously reported suspicious a homicide. Investigators are still working to identify the victim. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Cypress Ave on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Police say...
