17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway

Tulsa police investigating fatal crash on Highway 169
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. near 31st and Highway 169. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway and the driver of a white vehicle must not have...
Man stabbed during argument in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in midtown Tulsa Tuesday night. Tulsa police said the man was stabbed near East 51st Street and South Peoria Avenue just before 11 p.m. Police said a retired firefighter witnessed two men arguing over a bike, and saw...
Man arrested for involvement in shooting at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for his involvement in a shooting near the Center of the Universe in Tulsa that killed one woman. “Truly unfortunate the way it happened,” said Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul. Dusty Stevens was arrested for use a vehicle...
1 Dead After Crash Along Highway 169
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a deadly crash along Highway 169 on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police. Witnesses told officers that traffic was at a stop along southbound Highway 169 when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver of a white...
Tulsa police say woman’s death in July ruled homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman’s death was ruled a homicide after she died at a hospital last month. Jackie Littrell, 57, died at a Claremore hospital on July 11. Police were notified on July 20 that her death was ruled a homicide due to internal...
KTUL
Bullets barely miss baby crib after shots fired during argument in south Tulsa
UPDATE: Tulsa police say an officer was driving by the Saint Thomas Square Apartments this morning when they heard gunshots. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 61st and Peoria. Detectives say two brothers were arguing over money when one of them started hitting the other's vehicle and broke a window.
Armed robbery suspect attempts to barter with TPD after attack
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed and robbed near I-44 and Peoria. Officers were called to the area Tuesday night before 11 p.m.. When they arrived, witnesses said a man walked up to the victim and attacked and stabbed him before leaving with his bike.
Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
KTUL
Sand Springs PD identify 3 suspects from officer-involved chase, shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three individuals involved in the chase and shooting from August 1. Brandon Beaty, 31, is in custody. Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, are not in custody. Aubrey Beaty was arrested but medically released for reasons not...
Muskogee businessman found dead in his home, police say no foul play suspected
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department confirmed to FOX23 that a local businessman has died. Leif Wright, 53, was found dead in his home Wednesday morning, according to police. His body has been released to the Medical Examiner, and no foul play is suspected at this time. Wright...
publicradiotulsa.org
Sand Springs police captain thankful no one seriously injured after TVI maneuver causes crash
A photo of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper walking around a perimeter set at Keystone Lake after three suspects led authorities on a chase and lengthy man hunt. Provided by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on August 2, 2022. Three people are facing charges after leading Sand Springs police and...
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
Tulsa Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Rolling Gun Battle On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Sunday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Officials said Terek Chairs was killed in a gun battle between people in two cars. Tulsa police are looking for the people who were doing the shootings. Police said it’s a complicated crime scene,...
KTUL
Muskogee deputies arrest two for alleged burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on suspicion of burglary on Sunday. Deputies say around 8:30 a.m. that morning a business owner called in to report the suspicious activity of two men in a red truck near the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
poncacitynow.com
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Throwing Cup Of Hot Coffee At TPD Officer Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of throwing a cup of stolen coffee at an officer. According to police, employees at a gas station near I-44 and Peoria waved down an officer on Sunday and told him that Brandon Booker stole the hot drink. The officer found Booker in the...
Kansas couple who lost their baby in Tulsa car accident speak out
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Parents Mariana Jabben and Jonathan Bilby are talking about their grief after a Tulsa woman caused a car accident that killed their baby and drastically altered their lives. Tulsa Police arrested 23-year-old Sadie White for first degree manslaughter. They say she was driving 73 mph in...
OSBI investigates Sands Springs PD officer-involved shooting during chase
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a pursuit involving officers with the Sand Springs Police Department ended with a crash and shots fired.
Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pawnee County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting regarding officers with the Sand Springs Police Department.
