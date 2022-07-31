ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Rooney finally makes his sideline debut for DC United - almost three weeks after being appointed head coach... as he watches his side secure dramatic comeback win over Orlando City

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Almost three weeks after being appointed DC United's new head coach, Wayne Rooney finally made his sideline debut Sunday night.

The Englishman, who played for the club in 2018-19, was watching on at Audi Field as his MLS side produced a dramatic comeback win over Orlando City.

Rooney was hired earlier this month, only days after DC United's jarring 7-0 defeat at the Philadelphia Union under interim manager Chad Ashton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShJfv_0gzpEmIn00
Wayne Rooney finally made his sideline debut as DC United head coach Sunday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqTgv_0gzpEmIn00
Rooney watched on as his side sealed a dramatic comeback victory against Orlando City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAQKm_0gzpEmIn00
DC United scored twice in injury time to clinch a victory in the dying minutes of the game

But the 36-year-old was unable to take to the sidelines straightaway as he had to wait to receive his work visa.

While the visa was pending, Rooney was classified as a consultant and not allowed to coach on game day.

He watched home and away matches from the suite level with, among others, Pete Shuttleworth, his former assistant at English club Derby County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gveCA_0gzpEmIn00
The Englishman oversaw his first game in charge after he received his US work visa 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccCqs_0gzpEmIn00
Rooney, who played for the club in 2018-19, oversaw DC United's game against Orlando City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OJRm_0gzpEmIn00
The Manchester United legend was appointed as the new DC manager earlier this month 

Shuttleworth is following Rooney stateside but is still waiting for his work visa application to be processed.

Ashton, interim coach since late April, confirmed Friday that the Manchester United legend had received his work visa and would make his first appearance on the sidelines.

'He'll be patrolling the sidelines this weekend,' Ashton said on the team's weekly media call. 'We're looking forward to that. A little more normalcy involved in the coaching setup.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZlFQ_0gzpEmIn00
Until his visa was approved, the 36-year-old was not allowed to coach on game day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8OKp_0gzpEmIn00
Prior to being allowed on the sidelines, Rooney had to watch matches from the suite level

In the interim, DC United recorded two losses and a tie under Ashton to sink to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

'The one thing we can promise (the fans) is the players will work, and players will give everything on the pitch,' Rooney said. 'It's a demand which I put on players. They'll give everything on the pitch to get results. And I'm excited.'

And Rooney certainly had every reason to be excited as his team produced a stunning victory in the dying minutes of the game.

United were trailing for the majority of the game after Junior Orso opened the scoring for the visitors after just nine minutes.

However, just as it appeared DC were set for a third straight defeat, Chris Durkin found the leveler in the first minute of injury time before Taxiarchis Fountas's dramatic 95th-minute winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KezeZ_0gzpEmIn00
Chris Durkin found the leveler before Taxiarchis Fountas's (pictured) 95th-minute winner

