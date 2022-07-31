Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021 00:34

CBS4 learned Saturday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier in July after shooting a park ranger in December 2021.

Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County)

Daron Marquel Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day back in December when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.

That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.

Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of a federal officer.

His sentencing was scheduled for October.



