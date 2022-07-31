ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021 00:34

CBS4 learned Saturday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier in July after shooting a park ranger in December 2021.

Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County)

Daron Marquel Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day back in December when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.

That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.

Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of a federal officer.

His sentencing was  scheduled for October.

RELATED: Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night​ near Interstate 70 and Quebec.  The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Search is on for suspects who wore masks when they shot & killed Lakewood man

Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat."It does not appear that the driver knew these suspects at all. It appears to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed," said John...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County deputies find 1,000+ fentanyl pills, guns

Deputies in Douglas County took more than 1,000 fentanyl pills off the streets when they pulled over a vehicle in the Meridian area early Sunday morning. Deputies also found multiple stolen guns and a large amount of drugs. When deputies pulled over the vehicle, the driver tried to take off. That driver struck a patrol car before getting out of the vehicle and running away. Fortunately for deputies, the driver didn't get far and was arrested. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Anthony Gutierrez arrested, accused of stabbing man

Denver Police identified the man they say stabbed another man to death. Police responded to 48th Avenue and Washington Street at around 2 p.m. on July 30. They say they found the 30-year-old victim in the street, stabbed in the torso. He later died at the hospital.Police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Gutierrez on Aug. 1. He now faces a first degree murder charge. Investigators believe the two men knew each other and were arguing before the stabbing.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
