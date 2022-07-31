New York Giants training camp Week 2: What to watch for

Training camp will begin for real for the New York Giants on Monday as they will have their first padded practice.

The first week of training camp was used to get players acclimated to doing football activities and to go over game situations such as red-zone drills.

Although several players were impressive last week, head coach Brian Daboll and his staff will be able to better evaluate the players now that they’ll be in pads.

Here’s what to watch for in New York’s second week of training camp.

The physicality between the offensive line and defensive front

The battle in the trenches will be the most intriguing thing to watch for. Last week was all about hand placement and technique. Now the players will be able to pose their will and physicality on the person lined up across them and win the battle of the line of scrimmage.

General manager Joe Schoen spent the offseason revamping the offensive line , now they’ll get the first test against an impressive defensive front seven.

New York Giants rookies: Evan Neal versus Kayvon Thibodeaux

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

To dive closer into the offensive line versus the front seven, all eyes will be focused on New York’s two first-round draft picks Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux . The Giants have high hopes that these two players can help lead the franchise for the next decade.

Both Neal and Thibodeaux said they enjoy competing against one another because they make each other better. As the saying goes “iron sharpens iron.”

Will Tyrod Taylor see any reps with the first team offense

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

This is not to stir up any quarterback controversy as Daniel Jones will be the starter for Week 1 barring injury. But all backup quarterbacks eventually take reps with the first-team offense so they’re prepared if the starter goes down. Taylor looked good last week and it will be interesting to see if he gets any reps with the first team this week.

Will Darnay Holmes continue to be a turnover maker?

Cornerback Darnay Holmes shined last week as he had an interception in each of the first three practices. Then on Saturday, he punched the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by Julian Love.

Forcing turnovers will be vital to Big Blue’s defense and it will be interesting to see if Holmes can continue his knack for creating turnovers.

Can Darius Slayton rebound from a shaky week?

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Slayton had a shaky first week that was highlighted by several drops. The coaching staff still believes in him as he’s working with the first and second-team offenses. But he will need to be better this week as other receivers that are behind him in the depth chart performed better last week.

Which New York Giants players will shine in week 2

Several players made a good impression last week such as receivers Richie James and Robert Foster, along with rookie safety Dane Belton. Now it’s time who will shine with the pads on with a couple of position battles and roster spots up for grabs.

