ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tyler Reddick shines, wins Verizon 200 at Indy

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7eZJ_0gzpEQph00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GU8f9_0gzpEQph00

Tyler Reddick mastered a road course for the second time in July, withstanding late restarts to win the Verizon 2002 at the Brickyard on Sunday at Indianapolis.

The last half of the 86-lap race was largely a showcase for Reddick at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Reddick held more than a 3-second lead and appeared to have a clear path to victory. But with four laps to go, a blown tire on Christopher Bell’s car resulted in track debris and a caution. That set the stage for a potential showdown between Reddick and Chase Elliott.

Elliott spun in the first turn of the restart. The ensuing mess resulted in another restart.

This time, Reddick held off Ross Chastain for the victory. However, Chastain was penalized for cutting turn 1, so he’ll move down the list when official results are confirmed.

Austin Cindric placed second, followed by Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Bubba Wallace.

Reddick claimed his first NASCAR Cup series victory in the first race this month, also on a road circuit as he prevailed at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Elliott ended up second on that day, but he finished out of the top 15 following Sunday’s late bad luck.

Reddick was the pole-sitter, but Elliott had won two of the past three Cup series events. They were the focus for much of the race.

Reddick grabbed the lead on the 50th lap, but headed to the pits on the next lap, putting Ryan Blaney in front.

But after a series of pit stops, Reddick was back in the lead.

The first caution because of an accident came on the 62nd lap after 2021 series champion Kyle Larson, racing on his 30th birthday, went over the curb and rammed Ty Dillon’s car in what for an instant appeared might be a head-on collision. Still, Dillon exited with significant damage to the car.

The biggest edge in the restart went to Ryan Blaney, who moved to the second-place spot and Bell dropped from second to sixth.

Chase Briscoe was the Stage 1 winner. Bell claimed points for Stage 2.

Aric Almirola was the first driver to fall significantly off the lead-lap pace because of a flat tire.

With about a dozen laps remaining, Alex Bowman was black-flagged with his car’s hood coming loose.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?

Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sportscasting

Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate

Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Harrison Burton
Sportscasting

Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course

Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Brickyard
racer.com

OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress

Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record

In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Verizon
Road & Track

Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop

Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications

INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy