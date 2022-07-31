ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Umag crown

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIM34_0gzpEPwy00

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner had six aces and converted 77.4 percent of his first-serve points while producing a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday to win the Croatia Open Umag title.

The Italian recovered from losing a first-set tiebreaker by dominating the final two sets to notch his sixth career victory. Sinner improved to 2-1 against Alcaraz, also beating him in four sets in the Wimbledon round of 16 earlier this month.

It was the second straight week in which Alcaraz lost in the championship match. The Spaniard fell to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg Open seven days earlier.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
TENNIS
The Independent

Dan Evans breezes past Kyle Edmund in all-British clash in Washington

Dan Evans secured his place in the third round at the Citi Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow Briton Kyle Edmund.The 32-year-old 16th seed made short work of dispensing with an opponent working his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off to win 6-1 6-2 in a little more than an hour in Washington.He will now face either America’s Taylor Fritz or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round while Edmund reflects on his return to singles action after 20 months out following three knee operations.Speaking on court afterwards, Evans said: “My focus was very good. I had a...
TENNIS
extrainningsoftball.com

The Netherlands Wins European Championship; Great Britain Earns Silver Medal

The title of 2022 Women’s Softball European Champions belongs to the Netherlands, as the Dutch beat Great Britain in the gold medal game on Saturday. Great Britain earned the silver medal for the tournament, while Italy won the bronze medal after beating the Czech Republic in the third-place game.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umag#Croatia Open#Italian#Spaniard
Daily Mail

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala wins the men's 100m final from defending champion Akani Simbine at the Commonwealth Games - as England's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pulls up with injury

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya has taken the gold medal in the men's 100metre final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. The eighth-fastest man of all time over the distance clocked 10.02 to win relatively comfortably ahead of continental rival and defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa. Sri Lankan sprinter...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
SPORTS
Robb Report

New Zealand Dominates SailGP to Take Home a Surprise Victory

Click here to read the full article. New Zealand, which has won two successive America’s Cups, finally cracked the SailGP code for a decisive victory in Plymouth, UK. The Kiwis dominated racing all weekend after lackluster showings in the first two seasons that followed them into this season’s first races in Bermuda and Chicago. Peter Burling, the winning helmsman of the last two America’s Cups, and his team had a number of impressive starts and match-racing maneuvers during two days of racing. Home favorite Great Britain narrowly missed gaining a place in the final race, largely because of a penalty which...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Australian 4x100m mixed medley swim team win Commonwealth gold... while England secure bronze medal at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Australia picked up another gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the 4x100m mixed medley on Tuesday evening. The Aussie superstars managed to win the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre despite the awkward love triangle within the Australian team. The gold medal-winning team consisted of Mathew Temple,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy