ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

'The proudest moment of my life... I just can't stop crying': Skipper Leah Williamson leads the home party as England finally celebrate a major triumph after beating Germany at Euro 2022

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England captain Leah Williamson described winning the Euros as the 'proudest moment of her life' after leading her side to the country's first major tournament triumph since 1966.

Williamson, who was only given the armband by manager Sarina Wiegman in April, could not hold back her emotion after the Lionesses' extra-time victory over Germany.

'I just can't stop crying,' she said on BBC One. 'Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It's about doing it on the pitch and I'll tell you what, the kids are alright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbAqJ_0gzpEMY100
England captain Leah Williamson (above) called winning the Euros the 'proudest moment of her life'

'It is the proudest moment of my life. I am taking everything in, every piece of advice I had was to take every single second in, so I can relive it for ever. I'll be reliving that for a long time.

'The legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners. I love every single one of you (the fans). I'm so proud to be English. I'm trying hard not to swear.'

England's players gatecrashed Wiegman's post-match press conference with a chorus of Three Lions while goalkeeper Mary Earps danced on the table.

'What we've done is really incredible,' Wiegman said after her players returned to the dressing room. 'We've had so much support from our fans. I think we've done an incredible job. I'm so proud of the team.

'I think I need a couple of days to fully realise what we've done. They (Germany) really wanted to win, too. There were two teams that really wanted to win that game. The quality of this team is really high and the depth, too.

'I hope that things work out, that was one of my personal challenges. Can I bring people together from another culture? First staff, then players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVgMr_0gzpEMY100
England took the European Championship title by beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW8zU_0gzpEMY100
England captain Williamson (left) was handed the trophy by UEFA's Aleksander Ceferin (right)

'It's something you dream of, you hope of, it's really nice when it works out. We just won it and for me personally I have won it now for the second time in a row.'

Wiegman acknowledged that there will be higher expectations when England go to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

'Now the expectations will go through the roof!' she admitted. 'We have all seen, the development of this game has gone so fast. Many countries could win this tournament, we've all seen that.

'It's not easy to win this tournament and that's going to be (the case) next year at the World Cup. The countries just underneath the top countries have developed.

'The expectations here were higher than with the Netherlands because England already made it to a semi-final three times in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUW7r_0gzpEMY100
Subs Chloe Kelly (left) and Ella Toone (right) scored the goals as England won in extra-time

'This team was very far in development. The whole country came behind us, in the stadiums and outside the stadiums. I think this tournament has done so much for the game but also for society across Europe.'

Wiegman's sister passed away in June and the manager was forced to delay her squad announcement to travel back to the Netherlands.

'I'm kissing this little armband which was my sister's and my sister passed away,' she said. 'I think she was here, she was the crossbar (when Germany hit the woodwork). She would have been here. She went to every game. She would be really, really proud too.'

Chloe Kelly came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra time and took her shirt off as she wheeled away in celebration.

Kelly missed 11 months with a serious knee injury but managed to force her way into Wiegman's 23-player squad with strong performances at the end of last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYJsD_0gzpEMY100
Arsenal star Williamson formed a formidable partnership with centre half Millie Bright (left)

'Oh my god, look at them (the fans), it's amazing. Thank you to every single person who came out to support us, this is unreal,' Kelly said before grabbing the BBC microphone and singing Sweet Caroline.

'This is what dreams are made of. As a young girl watching women's football… now this, wow it's unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehab because I always believed I could be here. But to score the winner, wow.

'These girls are special, the manager is special and what a special group of staff. This is amazing. All my family are in the crowd. My mum, all my brothers, my sister, all my nephews, everyone. I just want to celebrate.'

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believed her side should have had a penalty when the ball hit Williamson's hand in the first half but said the Lionesses were deserved champions.

'There was a situation at 0-0 where there was a clear handball in the box,' she said.

'VAR looked at it and didn't award a penalty. Why did the communication not work well? Why didn't the referee look at it? That hurts a bit because that would have given us more safety if we had scored.

'There are decisions that aren't correct, but in this level, the European Championship final, it shouldn't happen. I am asking the question and I'd like to have a discussion about that. If it happened to them (England) I would not be content either.

'England are deserved champions. We have to congratulate them. If you score two goals against Germany you are deserved European champions.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Princess Eugenie joins her grandmother the Queen in congratulating the 'inspirational' Lionesses on Euro 2022 win - as Prince Charles says 'you've made us all proud'

The Queen led the Royal Family in sending her congratulations to the England Lionesses following their Euro 2022 victory. The Queen, 96, praised the team as an 'inspiration for girls and women' in a message shared within minutes of last night's dramatic extra-time win against Germany. She added: 'It is...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Proudly Shows Off Daughter Harper’s Soccer Skills In New Video

David Beckham, 47, revealed his daughter Harper Beckham‘s inspired by England’s women’s national football team, the Lionesses, just before their big win at the 2022 Euro UEFA European Women’s Football Championship win on July 31. The former professional soccer player shared an Instagram video of the 11-year-old kicking a soccer ball and scoring as they thanked and wished luck to the team. “Harper Beckham steps up to take the last minute free kick for the Lionesses, she shoots, she scores,” the proud dad can be heard saying as he films Harper, who was wearing a brown t-shirt, denim shorts, and yellow sneakers, in action in front of a net.
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage - son of Robbie - is attracting loan interest from Championship and League One sides after impressing during pre-season tour

A number of Championship and League One are exploring a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. The 19-year-old - son of pundit and former player Robbie - impressed manager Erik ten Hag during the club's recent summer tour and a decision over plans for this season is expected over the coming week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Chloe Kelly
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Stone-cold Ian Thorpe pinpoints the crucial mistake Kyle Chalmers made as Aussie men lose 4x100m medley relay to England by just .08 of a second: 'It may have been a different result'

Aussie gold medallist Kyle Chalmers made a small but pivotal mistake that could have cost Australia another victory in the pool at Birmingham, according to Olympic legend Ian Thorpe. Swimming the final, freestyle leg of the men's 4x100m medley relay, Chalmers looked to have closed the gap to England's Tom...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Tottenham are hoping to sign £25m Udinese left back Destiny Udogie following a recommendation from Antonio Conte... but the Serie A side want Italy U21 defender loaned back for this season

Tottenham are trying for Udinese's highly-rated left back Destiny Udogie. Udinese want around £25million for the 19-year-old Italy U21 international, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City, Inter Milan and Brighton. The Italian side also want Udogie - who still has four years left on his contract with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Home Party#Lionesses#Three Lions
Daily Mail

Chelsea fought off Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund to land rising star Carney Chukwuemeka for £20m... the Austrian born 18-year-old has just helped England's young lions to glory but can he force his way into Thomas Tuchel's team?

Chelsea stole a march on a host of European rivals on Monday by agreeing a £20million fee with Aston Villa for highly-rated teenager Carney Chukwuemeka. Thomas Tuchel has been itching to bolster his midfield ahead of the Premier League season getting underway and the youngster is ready to become his latest recruit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney knows exactly what it's like to be struggling at the bottom of the table but his grit, ability to motivate players devoid of confidence and his no-nonsense bold decisions (just like he showed at Derby!) gives DC United hope

Wayne Rooney is used to being at the bottom. Never during his playing career, yet, his coaching life hasn't been so fortunate. Ever since taking the leap onto the sidelines, hardship has become his habitat. Rooney has walked into similar surrounds in both of his head coaching roles. First at...
MLS
Daily Mail

Olive jars, gold chains and coins are among a treasure trove of new artefacts from a legendary shipwreck that has been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years

Divers have revealed new treasures from a legendary 17th century shipwreck that have been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) was a two-deck Spanish galleon ship that sank off the Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Kasper Schmeichel leaves Leicester City for Nice after penning a three-year contract at the Ligue 1 side - seeing Foxes legend end a fairytale 11-year spell at the King Power Stadium

Kasper Schmeichel has completed his move to French club Nice after agreeing a three-year deal to bring an end to his 11-year stint at Leicester. The Denmark goalkeeper joined the Foxes for just £1.5million in 2011 and made history for Leicester, helping them win the title in 2016 and captaining the club to FA Cup glory last year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
NME

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds send good luck message to Lionesses

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds have sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepare to take on Germany in the Euro final today (July 31). Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Semi-automatic offside technology to be introduced in this season's Champions League to help cut down on VAR howlers will be used next WEEK as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt contest the UEFA Super Cup

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced at next week's UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt before being used in this season's Champions League. The new system, which has already been approved by FIFA for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, operates thanks to specialised cameras which...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Not everybody has the same idea': Chelsea's Senegalese star Kalidou Koulibaly bites back at Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis' lack of 'respect' over his shocking AFCON rant

Kalidou Koulibaly has criticised Aurelio De Laurentiis for a lack of 'respect' after the Napoli owner hit out at African players in an extraordinary outburst. The 73-year-old film producer blasted their lack of availability throughout the season and questioned why they should have to pay their full salaries. And Koulibaly,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jordan Pefok stakes his claim for a World Cup spot with the USMNT by scoring cheeky bicycle kick on debut for Union Berlin in the German Cup... as the race for a place on Gregg Berhalter's roster heats up

Jordan Pefok scored an audacious bicycle kick this week for Union Berlin, helping the German side advance past the first round of the DFB Pokal and stating his case for a USMNT World Cup roster spot in the process. The 26-year-old moved to the Bundesliga club this summer on the...
MLS
Daily Mail

Manchester United's transfer window is becoming an 'EMBARRASSMENT', blasts Gary Neville, as he accuses new Old Trafford chiefs of making the same 'old failings' with Frenkie de Jong saga rumbling on

Gary Neville has insisted Manchester United's transfer window is turning into an 'embarrassment' in an explosive interview. Chelsea are now confident of beating their Premier League rivals to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, despite United's three-month pursuit of the Dutch midfielder, the top target for new manager Erik ten Hag. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The K2 Rush Hour: Climbers wait in long queues on deadly Himalayan summit

Overcrowding on the world’s second highest mountain has led to climbers forming the most perilous traffic jam in the Himalayas. Lining up in a narrow and vertical passage of ice, below a huge glacier, mountaineers were filmed waiting their turn to trek up Pakistan’s K2. A video taken by a sherpa – a local Himayalan expert mountaineer – shows the climbers dangling at the most dangerous spot of the mountain, called the Bottleneck. Posting the video on Instagram, Mingma G said a record 400 climbers taking on the summit on 22 July led to the hold-up. He wrote: “This is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A fairytale wedding! Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha, 36, who studied at St Andrews and Oxford marries model girlfriend Franziska Reutter, 33, in a stunning ceremony in a castle in Carinthia

Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha and his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter have tied the knot at a stunning service in Carinthia. The 36-year-old aristocrat, whose family was once one of the richest in Austria-Hungary, wed 33-year-old Franziska, nicknamed Sissi, in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by loved ones last weekend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

517K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy