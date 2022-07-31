Spokane Valley (WA) Firefighter Suffers Fatal Heart Attack at End of Shift

www.firefighternation.com
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Officer injured in gunfire exchange with suspect near 3rd & Pine, gunman barricaded in a car.
SPOKANE, WASH- Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine. Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing OK. A perimeter has been set...
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Spokane Police: Man involved shooting, standoff in downtown Spokane is dead
SPOKANE, Wash – A man suspected in a series of crimes that ended with a downtown Spokane standoff is dead. He was shot before 6 am by officers from two local agencies. The situation began early Wednesday morning with a report of a robbery nearby. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown with three people in the car. Two people got...
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
KREM
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries.
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
Missing man since August 2021 found in another state
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: “For the...
KREM
KREM
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene/Post Falls Press. CORE West is a national firm...
KHQ Right Now
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
