Sunday Forecast: Rainy upcoming week

www.brproud.com
Related
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible
Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/3 Wednesday forecast
Alert: Red Alert Thursday because it will feel like 95-105. Yellow Alert Friday because it will feel like 95+.Advisories: Heat Advisory Thursday into Friday because it will feel like 95-105. Forecast: Today will be hot, but not as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s with some 90s inland. Expect clear skies tonight as we watch the humidity creep back up. Temps will only fall into the 70s. As for tomorrow, temperatures spike with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s... 100+ inland.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Storms continue today
The rain and thunderstorms continue again throughout today. “After widespread rain, Monday afternoon, expect much of the same Tuesday. With abundant tropical moisture overhead, some storms could be heavy at times.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms
"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some." National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts...
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
Another stormy day
The pattern of daily storms continues Wednesday. “Stormy weather stays in the forecast thanks to deep tropical moisture and upper-level support, plus the usual lake and sea breeze boundaries that help rain
Heat wave set to sear U.S. East Coast, South for third day
July 21 (Reuters) - A unrelenting heat wave on Thursday was expected to scorch the U.S. East Coast and South for the third day as dangerously high temperatures had forecasters warning about the dangers of dehydration and exposure.
Comments / 0