Alvarez delivers in 10th, Astros beat Rodríguez-less M's 3-2

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects
The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
Yardbarker
García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence
In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Astros Prospect Dirden Over Deserving of Triple-A Promotion
Outfielder Justin Dirden is crushing every pitch he sees in Double-A as a promotion should follow this past week's performance.
numberfire.com
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
Yardbarker
Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros
Adding first baseman Trey Mancini was the biggest move the Houston Astros made at the trade deadline, but dealing for catcher Christian Vázquez may have been the smartest move James Click pulled off. Vázquez is in the middle of a strong season, hitting .281 with a 110 wRC+. His...
Charley Steiner recalls the late Vin Scully's influence, impact
Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss the impact and influence of the late, great Vin Scully.
Yardbarker
Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
Rafael Devers drives in both runs as Red Sox top Astros
Rafael Devers made an impactful return from the injured list while Kutter Crawford produced a fifth consecutive solid start as
Yardbarker
Astros Announce Multiple Roster Moves on Deadline Day
The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that the club had optioned Korey Lee, Taylor Jones and J.J. Matijevic to make room for Trey Mancini, Christian Vázquez and Alex Bregman — who spent one day on the paternity list. Catcher Jason Castro was transferred to the 60-day injured list from...
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
