ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Perez's HR off Holmes in 9th leads Royals over Yanks 8-6

By JERRY BEACH Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423bJx_0gzpCTYI00

Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 Sunday to avoid being swept in the season series.

Whit Merrifield walked with one out — Holmes’ eighth walk in his last eight games after he issued just five in his first 37 appearances. Bobby Witt Jr. was hit on the right hand with a pitch, forcing him from the game.

Perez, who struck out three times and popped out to the catcher in his first four at-bats, drove a 1-2 sinker 441 feet into Monument Park behind the center-field wall. It was the first home run allowed this year by Holmes, who was facing his 181st batter.

“He’s got such good sink and his numbers are so overwhelming,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You just don’t see right-handers take a lot of good at-bats against him. Don’t tell that to Salvador Perez.”

Perezis hitting .296 with 33 homers in 686 career at-bats in late and close situations — in the seventh inning or later with the Royals either ahead by one run, tied or trailing with the tying or go-ahead run at the plate, on base or on deck.

“I like to compete — I’m going to do my best, I don’t care who’s on the mound,” Perez said. “He’s got some good stuff, good sinker, good slider, both sides of the plate to righties, to lefties. This is the big leagues. If you make a mistake, someone’s going to get you.”

Holmes (5-2) blew a save for the third time in 20 chances.

“Trying to get a ground ball there and he’s a pretty good fastball hitter and that one probably just got a little much of the plate,” Holmes said. “But I think the two batters before — just a walk and hit by pitch — allowed them to get something going there.”

Kansas City went 1-6 against the AL leading-Yankees, who last swept a season series of seven games or more by going 7-0 against Minnesota in 2009. The win also snapped a five-game losing streak for the Royals, who entered Sunday with the third-worst record in baseball.

“Had a couple tough ones, they start to affect anybody,” Matheny said. “But this team just wants to keep fighting, play the game hard.”

Taylor Clarke (2-1) threw a perfect eighth, then gave up DJ LeMahieu’s single with one out in the ninth. Aaron Judge flied out to just shy of the track in right field, Rizzo walked and Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending lineout to center.

“Don’t give up a homer,” Clarke said dryly of his approach against Judge. “I thought he got it, just because anything to right field goes out.”

Judge went 0 for 3 with two walks and ended July with a major league-leading 42 homers and 91 RBIs.

New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead when Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer into the right field second deck in the seventh off Dylan Coleman, Rizzo’s 25th home run this season.

Hunter Dozier homered against Ron Marinaccio leading off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and run of 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.

Royals starter Zack Greinke allowed three runs, five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery gave up four runs, four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four-plus innings. He has a 6.27 ERA in his last four starts.

Kansas City took a 4-0 lead in the fifth on Nick Pratto’s two-run single, Maikel García’s RBI double and Merrifield’s run-scoring groundout.

Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single in the bottom half, and LeMahieu hit a two-run homer into the right-field short porch.

MARINACCIO STREAK

His streak of consecutive batters without a hit was the second-longest since 1974, according to STATS, behind Dennis Eckersley’s 71 for Cleveland in 1977 and Dwight Gooden’s 57 for the Yankees in 1996.

JUDGE

Judge’s batting average dipped from .300 to .297. No one has batted at least .300 while hitting at least 50 homers and exceeding 100 RBIs since Alex Rodriguez hit .314 with 54 homers and 156 RBIs for the Yankees in 2007.

ZACK’S BIG APPLE DROUGHT

Rizzo’s home run cost Greinke a chance to earn his win at the Yankees. He is 0-3 with an 8.63 ERA in eight games in the Bronx, including old Yankee Stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: IF Bobby Witt Jr. (right hand) said he felt good and didn’t expect to need X-rays after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. Manager Mike Matheny said he was going to pinch-run anyway for Witt, who started his second straight game at designated hitter after missing the previous five games with a hamstring injury.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (right lat) is expected to begin throwing Monday. … OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles) will begin baseball activities this week. … LHP Zack Britton (left elbow) is scheduled to face batters this week for the first time since he Tommy John surgery last September.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (5-11, 4.18), who leads the AL in losses, is slated to open a three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox.

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (0-1, 8.22 ERA) will make his third start of the season as a homestand continues with the opener of three-game set against Seattle.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Gallo gave the saddest interview about his time in New York before Dodgers trade

You really have to feel sorry for Joey Gallo. Throughout his entire career, he’s been the same player. He’s a guy who will not hit for average (like, at all), he’ll strike out a ton *but* he will hit dingers. The Yankees knew that when they traded for Gallo from the Rangers last season, hoping the lefty Gallo would feast on the short porch to right field at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Cleveland, MO
The Associated Press

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits. Mychal Givens, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, entered in the ninth and surrendered solo homers to Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas in his Mets debut. Givens was charged with five runs, and Seth Lugo recorded the final out.
WASHINGTON, DC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

GM Mike Hazen content to hold veterans who can support D-Backs’ youthful roster

CLEVELAND — Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said he had the opportunity on Tuesday to swap a veteran or two for a “lottery ticket” return, but he opted to keep his players based largely on the belief their presence will help his young roster develop. “Given that our roster is going to skew younger still as we move through the season, having guys on your team that can help those players, along with helping us win games, there was...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
ABC News

ABC News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy