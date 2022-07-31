St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus

www.nbc15.com
nbc15.com
Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain. The event...
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
Roads in downtown Madison to be closed Friday for CrossFit Games event
MADISON, Wis. — A number of traffic closures are planned in downtown Madison on Thursday night and Friday due to the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games’ return to the capital city. A 3.5-mile run from the Alliant Energy Center to the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday morning will cause a number of streets between the two buildings to be closed. The list...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Paramedic performs 'good deed' by mowing patient's lawn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A picture featuring a Dane County paramedic performing an act of kindness is gaining lots of social media attention. A bystander snapped the photo of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic Tim Jacobson supporting a worried patient after they had refused transport for a bad fall. “The...
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
nbc15.com
Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
nbc15.com
Youth mental health and substance use services to receive over $14 million in funding
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $14 million will be going to Children’s Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to help address the need of directly supporting youth mental health and substance use services. Children’s Wisconsin will be receiving $5 million of the funds to help grow their youth...
veronapress.com
Publisher seeking historic photos of Madison for pictorial book: People asked to send photos from 1800-1939
Dust off those old shoeboxes filled with black and white pictures, and get that yellowed album full of dog-eared photos from yesteryear out of the safe – Pediment Publishing and the Wisconsin State Journal are currently collecting historic photos of Madison from the 1800s through 1939 for a book project.
nbc15.com
Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to Middleton Police Department officers. The department posted a video on Facebook of the young animal after its head got stuck in a jar of mayonnaise. Officers’ hands can...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
NBC26
UW - Madison 15th Red Shirt winner announced
MADISON (NBC 26) — The votes are in, and the winning design for the 15th annual The Red Shirt competition features Bucky flashing the iconic "W" gesture. Appropriately titled "W Bucky", the shirts will go on sale August 1. Shirts can be purchased online through the UW Alumni store or at any University of Wisconsin Madison Book Store location.
nbc15.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
Daily Reporter
BUILDING BLOCKS: 2929 on Mayfair
This is the third apartment project M&R Development has embarked on in Wisconsin since 2020. The company is also the developer of the 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit apartment building in St. Francis, and Elevate, a 270-unit complex in Madison.
nbc15.com
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event.
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
