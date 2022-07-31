ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus

 3 days ago
nbc15.com

Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain. The event...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local dental office to offer free service day next month

MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to Middleton Police Department officers. The department posted a video on Facebook of the young animal after its head got stuck in a jar of mayonnaise. Officers’ hands can...
MIDDLETON, WI
NBC26

UW - Madison 15th Red Shirt winner announced

MADISON (NBC 26) — The votes are in, and the winning design for the 15th annual The Red Shirt competition features Bucky flashing the iconic "W" gesture. Appropriately titled "W Bucky", the shirts will go on sale August 1. Shirts can be purchased online through the UW Alumni store or at any University of Wisconsin Madison Book Store location.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
MADISON, WI
Daily Reporter

BUILDING BLOCKS: 2929 on Mayfair

This is the third apartment project M&R Development has embarked on in Wisconsin since 2020. The company is also the developer of the 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit apartment building in St. Francis, and Elevate, a 270-unit complex in Madison.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief

One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event.
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI

