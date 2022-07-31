Area artists share work during Garver Feed Mill art fair

www.nbc15.com
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
nbc15.com
Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain. The event...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
Roads in downtown Madison to be closed Friday for CrossFit Games event
MADISON, Wis. — A number of traffic closures are planned in downtown Madison on Thursday night and Friday due to the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games’ return to the capital city. A 3.5-mile run from the Alliant Energy Center to the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday morning will cause a number of streets between the two buildings to be closed. The list...
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Paramedic performs 'good deed' by mowing patient's lawn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A picture featuring a Dane County paramedic performing an act of kindness is gaining lots of social media attention. A bystander snapped the photo of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic Tim Jacobson supporting a worried patient after they had refused transport for a bad fall. “The...
nbc15.com
Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
CBS 58
Hamburglar up for adoption; plus see the dog saved by donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As you can see from these photos, Max is thriving!. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says it's because of generous donations from the community. The Summer Donation program is one of many ways people help animals like Max. For our Pet of the Week segment on...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Mayor Says New Sandwich Chain Will Be Opening In The City
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen says a new chain sandwich show is poised to be opening in the city. Jersey Mike’s is moving into the former Papa Murphy’s restaurant on the northside. Glewen was our guest Friday on WBEV’s Community Comment. The mayor also shared...
nbc15.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
Daily Reporter
BUILDING BLOCKS: 2929 on Mayfair
This is the third apartment project M&R Development has embarked on in Wisconsin since 2020. The company is also the developer of the 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit apartment building in St. Francis, and Elevate, a 270-unit complex in Madison.
nbc15.com
A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes. A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them. This weekend, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Watertown Pride event sparks controversy after learning about drag performance
A Pride event in Watertown has sparked controversy after locals learned there would be a drag show performance.
